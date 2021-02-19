HORI’s Split Pad Pro Gamepad upgrades Switch gameplay for $40.50 (Reg. $50)

Amazon offers the refreshed HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro for $40.49 shipped. Typically you’d pay $50 for HORI’s latest Switch accessory, with today’s offer marking the very first price cut we’ve seen. Whether you just unwrapped a Switch for Christmas or want to mix up the gaming experience, HORI’s Split Pad Pro brings some added ergonomics into the action. Pairing a unique Joy-Con-like design with more ergonomic form-factor, these gamepads offer a full-sized controller experience in handheld mode. There’s the usual controller layout you’d expect, but with some added switches and assignable buttons. Over 11,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Then check out our review of the original version. Head below for more.

Bring some of the comforts of a typical gamepad to your Switch in handheld mode for less by picking up the HORI D-Pad Controller at $25 instead. This accessory replaces your left Joy-Con with an upgraded version that pads a built-in d-pad, just as you’d expect from its name. Whether you’re playing Breath of the Wild or some other title, having the altered button layout is sure to help provide a more comfortable gaming experience.

Don’t forget to catch up on all of the new Nintendo news the dropped earlier in the week with the announcement of Splatoon 3, a new Star Wars game, Animal Crossing and Super Smash Bros. content, Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD, Mario Golf Super Rush, and much more in the latest Direct presentation. Not to mention, this ongoing offer on Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure for Switch and all of the deals in the latest eShop roundup.

HORI Switch Split Pad Pro features:

A revolutionary way to play your Nintendo Switch! Enjoy the full-size controller experience in handheld mode with the HORI Split Pad Pro. Featuring full-size analog sticks, a precision D-pad, and large shoulder buttons designed for comfort and accuracy, even during marathon gaming sessions. Advanced features include programmable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, assignable buttons, and more.

