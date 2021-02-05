FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get in shape the fun way, Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure for Switch now available at $70

-
Reg. $80 $70

Amazon is now offering Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure for $69.88 shipped. Also matched at Walmart and Best Buy. Regularly $80, this is nice $10 discount and one of the lowest prices we have tracked since release. Initially unveiled back in 2019, Nintendo’s fitness gaming bundle for Switch was difficult to get your hands-on at first, especially at a discount. But you can now bring the fun workout game home at one of its best prices to make staying in shape over the winter even more enjoyable. Rated 4+ stars from over 15,000 Amazon customers and you can get even more details on the experience in our hands-on review. More details below. 

Nintendo’s Ring Fit bundles combines the physical ring-like controller, some sensors, and a companion game that takes gamers through a series of physical endurance test and workouts. You can get a much more detailed description of what to expect right here

But if the $70 price tag is still a bit steep, or you just think you won’t end up getting much use of it, take a look at this free jump rope game. Nintendo released a completely free title on the eShop that transform your Switch and Joy-Con into a jump rope simulator and you can get all the information on that right here

From there, you’ll want to check out yesterday’s eShop Mega Man sale from $10, all of these discounted PowerA controllers, and our hands-on review of the 8BitDo Arcade Stick for Nintendo Switch. 

More on Ring Fit Adventure:

Explore a fantastical adventure world to defeat a bodybuilding dragon and his minions using real-life exercises. Traverse grass-swept plains by jogging in place, attack enemies with overhead shoulder presses, and refill your health meter by striking some yoga poses. Two new accessories, Ring-Con and Leg Strap, measure your real-world actions and help turn them into in-game movements. With additional mini games, Ring Fit Adventure is a great escape for players of all skill levels and schedules.

