FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $3.50: Among Us, Golf Story, MK 11, Crash, more up to 75% off

-
Apps GamesnintendoeShop
75% off $3.50+

While much of the President’s day deals are live for the rest of the day, we are now tracking loads of new Nintendo Switch eShop deals. Starting from $3.50, now is a great time to scoop some of the brilliant indie games available for Switch from your couch without spending full-price. Highlights include titles like Among Us, Golf Story, Blasphemous, Mark of the Ninja, Moonlighter, and even some AAA experiences like Mortal Kombat 11 and Crysis Remastered, among others. Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals and down below for our top picks among the latest Nintendo Switch eShop deals. 

Nintendo Switch eShop deals:

In case you missed it, Nintendo just announced Splatoon 3, a new Star Wars game, Animal Crossing and Super Smash Bros. content, Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD, Mario Golf Super Rush, and much more in the latest Direct presentation. Much of these games are already up for pre-order right here

Check out this ongoing offer on Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure for Switch, then dive into our coverage of the Switch launch of Apex Legends, that new Mario Red and Blue console, and new special edition Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch, not to mention the latest Switch Online updates and details on Hitman 3 – Cloud Version

More details on Among Us:

An online and local party game of teamwork and betrayal for 4-10 players…in space!Play with 4-10 player online or via local WiFi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

eShop

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Free Microsoft Xbox FPS Boost update breathes new life ...
Best Android app deals of the day: Rush Rally 3, Absolu...
Fall Guys now slated for Xbox release this summer along...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Absolute Drift,...
Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Switch Collectio...
Parallels Desktop 16 + 10 Mac apps from $50: 1Password,...
Take your new companion everywhere you go in the latest...
Today’s Nintendo Direct presentation starts now! ...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Switch Collection $25, Ghosts ‘n Goblins FREE, more

$25 Learn More
28% off

Amazon’s Memory Foam Queen Mattress ships for $428, more from $33 (Up to 28% off)

From $33 Learn More
50% off

This outdoor OTA antenna supports two TVs, 4K, and reaches 150-miles at $20 (50% off)

$20 Learn More
30% off

Pad & Quill winter leather iPad case sale now live with up to 30% in savings

Now Live! Learn More
25% off

Save up to 25% on OtterBox’s Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra Cases at new lows from $30

From $30 Learn More
Save 20%

simplehuman’s premium 1.2-Gal. Stainless Steel Trash Can strikes $20 Prime shipped (20% off)

$20 Learn More

Free Microsoft Xbox FPS Boost update breathes new life into old games

Learn More
Reg. $90

Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Toothbrush + travel case: $50 (Reg. up to $90)

$50 Learn More