While much of the President’s day deals are live for the rest of the day, we are now tracking loads of new Nintendo Switch eShop deals. Starting from $3.50, now is a great time to scoop some of the brilliant indie games available for Switch from your couch without spending full-price. Highlights include titles like Among Us, Golf Story, Blasphemous, Mark of the Ninja, Moonlighter, and even some AAA experiences like Mortal Kombat 11 and Crysis Remastered, among others. Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals and down below for our top picks among the latest Nintendo Switch eShop deals.

Nintendo Switch eShop deals:

In case you missed it, Nintendo just announced Splatoon 3, a new Star Wars game, Animal Crossing and Super Smash Bros. content, Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD, Mario Golf Super Rush, and much more in the latest Direct presentation. Much of these games are already up for pre-order right here.

Check out this ongoing offer on Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure for Switch, then dive into our coverage of the Switch launch of Apex Legends, that new Mario Red and Blue console, and new special edition Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch, not to mention the latest Switch Online updates and details on Hitman 3 – Cloud Version.

More details on Among Us:

An online and local party game of teamwork and betrayal for 4-10 players…in space!Play with 4-10 player online or via local WiFi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!