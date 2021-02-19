It’s Friday morning and we are now ready to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. After seeing some notable Apple Watch offers this morning and this massive Parallels Desktop 16 deal with 10 Mac apps from $50, we are now ready to gather all of today’s best price drops from Apple’s digital storefronts. Along with a host of notable Dr. Seuss apps, highlights of today’s collection fall to titles like Slayaway Camp, 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival, Last Colossus, QR Code Reader, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Lost Cities: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Pirate Princess: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Red Riding Hood: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Photobox Widget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: QR Code Reader for iOS: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Battery⁺: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss’s ABC – Read & Learn: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Foot Book – Read & Learn: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: One Fish Two Fish – Dr. Seuss: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Lorax by Dr. Seuss: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Horton Hears a Who!: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: How the Grinch Stole Christmas: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Fox in Socks by Dr. Seuss: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Cat in the Hat Comes Back: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Sneetches by Dr. Seuss: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss Treasury – School: $40 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: The City of Time: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal/TV: Absolute Drift: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Beat Cop: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Evoland: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Quell Memento+: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

More on Slayaway Camp:

From the twisted mind behind Bejeweled and Peggle (and some other guys) comes a diabolical puzzle game that also happens to be a bloody tribute to the VHS era of videotape horror! No one is safe… no law enforcement enforces the law enough… and no animals or children are harmed… in the summer horror hit of 1984.

