FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Hitman 3 $47.50, Borderlands 3 Deluxe $20, Minecraft $20, more

-
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $60 $47.50

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Hitman 3 on Xbox One and PS4 from $47.49 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the lowest we have tracked on the latest release in the Hitman series since its launch last month. The finale of the World of Assassination trilogy is here with even more sprawling sandbox murder locations, new gadgets, and player choice. Folks who own the first game and Hitman 2 can import those locations into the this game’s engine and next-generation Series X and PS5 upgrades are FREE. Plus, here’s everything you need to know about Hitman 3 – Cloud Version on Nintendo Switch. Down below you’ll find notable deals on titles like Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Sea of Thieves, Minecraft, Diablo III: Eternal Collection, Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-orders, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Free Microsoft Xbox FPS Boost update breathes new life into old games

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville launches on Switch March 19

Latest Nintendo Direct: Splatoon 3, Super Smash Bros., Zelda, more

Take your new companion everywhere you go in the latest No Man’s Sky update

Big-time Nintendo Direct presentation set for today! Smash Bros., new games, more

Amazon’s New World game delayed further to August 31, closed beta on July 20

The Room 4: Old Sins makes its PC debut on Steam for $9

Overcooked! All You Can Eat debuts next month with 4K60, cross-play, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score some essentially FREE Xbox credit at Amazon: Gift...
Dr. Seuss iOS app sale from $1: The Lorax, Cat in the H...
Anker discounts USB-C MacBook hubs, power banks, more f...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Slayaway Camp, ...
Razer’s Opus Headphones deliver ANC, gaming featu...
Refresh your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub: 3-months now ...
Amazon offers Basic Man Subscription box full of essent...
Be ready for adventures with today’s Survivor Fil...
Show More Comments

Related

10% off

Score some essentially FREE Xbox credit at Amazon: Gift cards now starting from $9

From $9 Learn More
Reg. $6

Dr. Seuss iOS app sale from $1: The Lorax, Cat in the Hat, Grinch, and more up to 35% off

From $1 Learn More
Shop now

Anker discounts USB-C MacBook hubs, power banks, more from $10 in latest sale

From $10 Learn More
30% off

The North Face adds new styles to its Winter Event! Save 30% off outerwear, boots, more

+ free shipping Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Slayaway Camp, 2112TD Tower Defense Survival, more

FREE+ Learn More
Shop now

Home Depot’s mix and match DEWALT sale takes up to $120 off tool bundles

$120 off Learn More
Save 25%

Razer’s Opus Headphones deliver ANC, gaming features, more at $150 (Save 25%)

$150 Learn More
Reg. $45

Refresh your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub: 3-months now $36 at Amazon (Reg. $45)

$36 Learn More