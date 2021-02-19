Today’s best game deals: Hitman 3 $47.50, Borderlands 3 Deluxe $20, Minecraft $20, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Hitman 3 on Xbox One and PS4 from $47.49 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the lowest we have tracked on the latest release in the Hitman series since its launch last month. The finale of the World of Assassination trilogy is here with even more sprawling sandbox murder locations, new gadgets, and player choice. Folks who own the first game and Hitman 2 can import those locations into the this game’s engine and next-generation Series X and PS5 upgrades are FREE. Plus, here’s everything you need to know about Hitman 3 – Cloud Version on Nintendo Switch. Down below you’ll find notable deals on titles like Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Sea of Thieves, Minecraft, Diablo III: Eternal Collection, Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-orders, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville launches on Switch March 19

Latest Nintendo Direct: Splatoon 3, Super Smash Bros., Zelda, more

Big-time Nintendo Direct presentation set for today! Smash Bros., new games, more

Amazon’s New World game delayed further to August 31, closed beta on July 20

The Room 4: Old Sins makes its PC debut on Steam for $9

Overcooked! All You Can Eat debuts next month with 4K60, cross-play, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!