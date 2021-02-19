Today’s best game deals: Hitman 3 $47.50, Borderlands 3 Deluxe $20, Minecraft $20, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Hitman 3 on Xbox One and PS4 from $47.49 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the lowest we have tracked on the latest release in the Hitman series since its launch last month. The finale of the World of Assassination trilogy is here with even more sprawling sandbox murder locations, new gadgets, and player choice. Folks who own the first game and Hitman 2 can import those locations into the this game’s engine and next-generation Series X and PS5 upgrades are FREE. Plus, here’s everything you need to know about Hitman 3 – Cloud Version on Nintendo Switch. Down below you’ll find notable deals on titles like Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Sea of Thieves, Minecraft, Diablo III: Eternal Collection, Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-orders, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $3.50
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-months $36 (Reg. $45)
- PSN ‘Double Discounts’ on over 200 games
- February PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation Plus from $30 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $25 (Reg. $50)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition $20 (Reg. $50)
- Minecraft Nintendo Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $32 (Reg. $50+)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection $30 (Reg. $60)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium FREE
- Incl. 1943 -The Battle of Midway
- Plus Ghosts ‘n Goblins for FREE (for a limited time)
- Be sure you’re signed in to your eShop account
- Cat Quest 1 + 2 Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- BioShock & Borderlands Collection $50 (Reg. $100)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock Remastered Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock 2 Remastered Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Hades Switch physical pre-order $35
- Kingdom Hearts All-in-One $25 (Reg. $50+)
- Also on sale for $29.99 in physical form
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $40 (Reg. $60)
- Plus FREE PS5 upgrades
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: GOTY (PS4) $20 (Reg. $40)
- For PS Plus members only
- Trials of Mana Nintendo Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Star Wars: Squadrons $24 (Reg. $40)
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe $21 (Reg. up to $70)
- EA Xbox Publisher Sale up to 60% off
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or under $43 for RedCard holders
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- On PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch
- Mafia Definitive Edition $29.50 (Reg. $40)
- The Outer Worlds Switch $30 (Reg. $60)
- Collection of Mana $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled $20 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure $70 (Reg. $80)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
