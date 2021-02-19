FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO’s Boba Fett + Stormtrooper helmets now on sale for $55, more from $16

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet set for $54.99 shipped. Typically fetching $60, today’s offer marks one of the very first discounts we’ve seen in over three months and matches our previous mention. You can also score the Stormtrooper version for $55, as well. Both of these Star Wars kits assemble over 8-inch tall models of two iconic characters from The Empire Strikes Back. You’ll have your choice between building the galaxy’s most fearsome bounty hunters or one of the Galactic Empire’s iconic troopers. Both come packed with plenty of authentic details, not to mention a display stand with plaque to complete the build. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look as to why this is a must-have kit, and then head below for even more LEGO deals from $16.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Earlier in the week, we got a first look at the upcoming LEGO BrickHeadz goldfish and bird kits which launched alongside all of the details on the upcoming iPhone-enabled VIDIYO theme. But then be sure to check out our recent review of the the LEGO Flower Bouquet for a unique way to plan ahead for a gift to treat your significant other.

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet features:

Build and display a LEGO clone of one of the galaxy’s deadliest bounty hunters with this Boba Fett Helmet (75277) model kit! It’s a super LEGO Star Wars gift idea for adult fans and offers a testing challenge for experienced LEGO builders, with the familiar shape and authentic details of the helmet beautifully recreated using LEGO bricks. This LEGO Boba Fett collectible has a base with a nameplate to display it at home, in the office or wherever else you like in the galaxy.

