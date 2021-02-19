FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razer’s Opus Headphones deliver ANC, gaming features, more at $150 (Save 25%)

-
Amazon offers the Razer Opus Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $149.99 shipped. While you’d usually pay $200, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Razer’s Opus Headphones are just as ideal for everyday listening as they are for more immersive gaming experiences. Alongside active noise cancellation, you’ll also enjoy THX-certified audio, 25-hour battery life, and Bluetooth connectivity. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 335 customers and you can check out how they perform in our hands-on review.

Save even more when you opt for the TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones for $50 at Amazon. This pair of cans doesn’t feature the same gaming functionality found above, but will deliver much of the same active noise cancelation with 40-hour playback and USB-C charging. Not to mention, a 4.7/5 star rating to round out the package.

Yesterday saw another pair of Razer gaming headphones go on sale, as its Hammerhead True Wireless buds dropped in price down to $64. That’s also alongside all of the ongoing markdowns in our headphones guide right now including these Anker earbuds from $36. We also just got a first look at the All-new Xbox Wireless Headset which is worth checking out, as well.

Razer Opus ANC Headphones features:

For high-fidelity sound. Tested and optimized by experts in cinematic audio immersion at THX Ltd., the headset presents a rich, balanced soundstage for all your movies, music and gaming. For an uninterrupted audio experience on the go. Whether you’re watching a movie or rocking out to your favorite track, shut out all distractions with advanced ANC tech which detects and nullifies all incoming noise.

