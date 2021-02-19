FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Place a 65-inch display on top of Walker Edison’s Sliding Door TV Stand for $193.50 (Reg. $230)

-
Walker Edison
Reg. $230 $193.50

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Richmond Sliding Door TV Stand for $193.60 shipped. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and is the second-best price we’ve tracked in well over a year. Adding this fashionable TV stand to a bedroom or living room is a great way to breathe new life into your space. Along the top there’s enough room for a 65-inch television and along the back you’ll find six pre-made cable management ports to help keep everything tidy. Inside you’ll find three adjustable shelves that provide plenty of ways to store set top boxes, game consoles, and the list goes on. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Not sure about the TV stand above? Perhaps you should consider lifting your television with Hangman’s No-Stud Wall Mount at under $26. This delivers a modern appearance that will look great no matter what. I personally use two of these specific mounts in my home and have zero complaints. More than 3,500 Amazon shoppers largely agree with an average rating of 4.8/5 stars.

And if your living room needs some end tables, be sure to peek at this Zinus solution we found for $48. Cashing in now will leave you with 20% of savings. The unit features a versatile design that can also function as a nightstand. There are two shelves and the entire thing is can support 100 pounds of weight.

Walker Edison Richmond TV Stand features:

  • Dimensions: 28” H x 15.75” D x 58” L; Cabinet: 23.25” H x 13.25” D x 15.25” L
  • Top surface supports up to 150 pounds and shelves support up to 30 pounds each
  • Supports TVs up to 65” and 6 cord management ports keep cables tidy
  • 3 adjustable shelves for customizable organization
  • Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions

