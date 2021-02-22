FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO’s International Space Station falls to $56 following a 20% discount, more from $16

-
20% off From $16

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Ideas International Space Station for $55.99 shipped. Down from its $70 going rate, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. This 864-piece creation brings the International Space Station to your collection and measures over 12-inches long as well as 7-inches tall. On top of some microfigure astronauts and a brick-built version of the space shuttle, a stand with plaque round out the notable features to make this a great display piece for LEGO fans and NASA enthusiasts alike. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for additional LEGO deals starting at $12.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking discounts on LEGO’s Boba Fett and Stormtrooper helmets at $55, as well as a selection of other deals from $16 to join today’s markdowns. We also got a first look at the upcoming LEGO BrickHeadz goldfish and bird kits which launched alongside all of the details on the upcoming iPhone-enabled VIDIYO theme

LEGO Ideas International Space Station features:

Build and display this spectacular LEGO Ideas 21321 ISS (International Space Station). Packed with authentic ISS details, including a posable Canadarm2 and 2 rotating joints that coincide with 8 adjustable solar panels, this 864-piece set is a wonderful gift idea for space enthusiasts, adult LEGO fans or any experienced builder. This awesome LEGO spaceship model comes with a display stand, a buildable mini NASA space shuttle and 3 mini cargo spacecrafts, plus 2 astronaut microfigures to create a striking centerpiece in any room.

