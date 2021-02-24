Scoop up an Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker (3rd gen.) for just $25 Prime shipped today

Today only, Woot is offering the Echo Dot Kids Edition in blue (3rd generation) for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $70 with a $35 Amazon all-time low, the current-generation Echo Dot Kids Edition speakers start at $60. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find on a kids’ edition Echo Dot right now. This is the Echo Dot speaker you know and love but with a special design for kids including “multiple layers of privacy protection and controls,” a series parental settings like daily time limits and more. Otherwise, kids are able to ask Alexa to “play music, hear stories, call approved friends and family,” and dive into the world of kid-appropriate skills. Rated 4+ stars from over 16,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if it’s just a fun little speaker for the kids you’re after and the Alexa integration isn’t overly important to you, scoop them up one that looks like Baby Yoda instead. This highly-rated model sells for just over $14 Prime shipped and carries 4+ star ratings from over 3,300 Amazon customers. You won’t get any of the fancy smart features here, but it does look like Baby Yoda — a feature that would cost you an additional $25 with the Echo Dot.

Be sure to check out more details on Amazon’s motorized All-new Echo Show 10 and details on the Alexa Guard Plus security alert updates, before you dive into our coverage of all the latest Echo devices and more.

Or just forget all of the Echo gear and go big with the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom portable speaker at 15% off alongside the rest of the deals in our Bluetooth speaker guide.

More on the Echo Dot Kids Edition:

Designed with kids in mind – They can ask Alexa to play music, hear stories, call approved friends and family, and explore a world of kid-friendly skills.

Peace of mind for parents – Set daily time limits and review activity. Plus, automatically filter explicit songs from select music services.

Endless fun for kids – Includes a world of content with 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

