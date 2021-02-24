FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

iVANKY 4K USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 to HDMI MacBook adapter/cable 10% off

We now have an exclusive deal on iVANKY 4K USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 to HDMI cables. Today’s deal gives 9to5 readers 10% off the 6.6-foot cable. Both options are ideal for connecting USB-C laptops/devices to the big screen, whether it be for presentations and slide shows or personal entertainment. Hit the jump for more details and our exclusive promo codes.

The nylon brained iVANKY 4K USB-C Thunderbolt 3 to HDMI cable features gold-plated connectors with foil-and-braid shielding alongside the lightweight aluminum casing for maximum durability and longevity. The plug and play cable connects your USB-C (with DisplayPort Alternate Mode) and Thunderbolt 3 gear to HDMI-equipped big screens, monitors, projectors, and carries a 4+ star rating on Amazon (and now 10% off with code below).

Compatible with both Thunderbolt 3 ports and normal USB-C ports, this USB Type-C to HDMI cable offers a convenient solution for directly connecting your USB-C laptops like your MacBook to HDMI-compatible displays for viewing on a larger display. Simply connect to your device without the need for internet access, software installation, or any external power source. In addition to support for 4K@60Hz, the cable is also backward compatible with 2K, 1080p, and 720p.

iVanky also offers an extended 54 months warranty (up from the usual 18 months) when you register the product with them.

More details from iVANKY:

This USB C to HDMI cable offers a convenient solution for directly connecting your USB-C laptops to HDMI-equipped monitor/TV/projector, which supports events, movies, video games TV shows, presentations, websites, slide shows, and more. This USB C to HDMI cable supports 4K resolution at 60Hz, which delivers true-to-life visuals with deep color depths and sharp images. It is also backward compatible with 2K, 1080p, and 720p. Additionally, the audio signal transmission is flawless, providing an immersive viewing experience while watching TV shows and films.

