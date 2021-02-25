FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a Russell Hobbs Retro-Style Hand Mixer for your baking projects at $23 (Reg. $40)

Today only, Woot is offering the Russell Hobbs Retro Style Hand Mixer in black or red for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $40 and currently fetching $36 at Amazon, today’s offer is up to 43% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find.  While it might not be the most powerful hand mixer out there at 275-watts, it is also quite affordable and a great solution for casual cooking/baking projects at home. It has four speed settings along with the “Turbo Boost” option that are ideal for “everything from loose batter to thick dough without spatters and splashes.” Alongside the retro-style design, it includes a pair of dough hooks and a whisk attachment as well as an “ergonomic” soft-touch handle. Rated 4+ stars from over 460 Amazon customers. More details below. 

It might not be one of those fancy cordless KitchenAid models, but those ones also sell for $100 (still on sale for $80). For something even more casual and affordable, take a look at the Dash Smart Store Compact Hand Mixer at $20 Prime shipped. It carries solid ratings from over 6,100 Amazon customers and will save you slightly more than today’s lead deal. You’re dropping down to three speed settings here, but this one is worth a closer look while you’re at it. 

We also just spotted Instant Pot’s 8-Qt. Duo Evo Plus Multi-Cooker at $50 off, but be sure to swing by our home goods guide for additional kitchenware offers, tool kits for around the house, furniture upgrades, and much more including Amazon’s best-selling CRAFTSMAN Small Screwdriver Set

More on the Russel Hobbs Hand Mixer:

The traditional beaters are ideal for most mixing tasks, and the included dough hooks and whisk offer added versatility. Additionally, the eject button delivers a mess-free way to remove the attachments, and all removable parts are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. Find your retro kitchen aesthetic with this premium hand mixer from Russell Hobbs.

