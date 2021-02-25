FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s best-selling CRAFTSMAN 6-Pc. Small Screwdriver Set returns to low of $6

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 6-piece Small Screwdriver Set for $5.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the going rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If doesn’t matter if your next project involves mechanics, electronics, or something entirely different, there’s a good chance this screwdriver set will come in handy. Unsurprisingly, it tops Amazon’s list of best-selling screwdriver sets, arguably making it an excellent addition to most workshops. CRAFTSMAN backs this set with a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

While it’s nearly impossible to beat the low price of the deal above, you can come close with Neiko’s Ratcheting Bit Set for under $9. Opting for this set will provide you with a few standard bit sizes, which could prove useful for standard projects around the house. Rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by over 5,100 Amazon shoppers.

If you’re after a full-blown bit set, yesterday we found a deal that may be up your alley. Right now you can grab Bosch’s 40-piece Drill/Driver Bit Set for $20. This offer shaves 20% off and comes within striking distance of its 1-year low. Bosch touts that each piece is very strong with claims that they “provide 10X longer bit life than standard impact bits.”

CRAFTSMAN 6-piece Screwdriver Set features:

  • Alloy-steel blades are heat-treated for strength and durability.
  • Coated with a satin-nickel finish.
  • Comfort Optimized handle for high & low torque applications.
  • Full Lifetime Warranty, refer to “Warranty & Support” section below for full details

