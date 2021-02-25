FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Give your car the backup camera it deserves with this wireless kit at $77.50 (Reg. $106)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAUTO-VOX
Reg. $106 $77.50

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $77.51 shipped with the code GDJJXVJR and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $106, today’s deal saves you nearly $30 and is among the best prices that we’ve tracked. Honestly, I don’t know what I’d do without a backup camera these days. Sure, you can just look behind you when back up, but having the camera can help see what’s at your bumper in addition to what your windows show, making for a safer time on the road. It just takes a few minute’s time and a bit of know-how to install this system, as you just hook the camera into power and set up the monitor in your cabin. The wireless design has no wires to run. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Does your car already have a display capable of taking a backup camera’s input? This standalone camera is just $26 shipped at Amazon. While it’s not wireless and comes with far fewer parts, it’s a great option for those on a tighter budget.

Now that you have the backup camera taken care of, it’s time to consider how you’re going to see directions without holding a smartphone. Well, our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup has multiple car mounts on sale, including a wireless charging one for $16.50. Not only does it keep your device in view without having to hold it, but it also powers it so you arrive at your destination with a full battery.

AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

With digital wireless transmission, CS-2 delivers a stable image without any interference from other signals such as Bluetooth. Equipped with PC1058 sensor, the camera provides vivid picture, which restores what you see behind your car directly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

AUTO-VOX

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Let Alexa or Assistant start your cleaning routine with...
Teckin’s 1080p Wi-Fi security camera helps you ke...
A built-in fireplace adorns this Walker Edison TV Stand...
Aukey USB-C PD and GaN wall chargers now up to 36% off ...
Expand your MacBook’s I/O: 7-in-1 USB-C hub with ...
Add two dual-outlet HomeKit Smart Plugs to your setup f...
Get ready for Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Captain Am...
The official hardcover coffee table-style DOOM art book...
Show More Comments

Related

35% off

Finally add a backup camera to your truck, SUV, or car with this wireless kit at $84.50

$84.50 Learn More
$57 off

It takes just five minutes to install AUTO-VOX’s solar wireless backup camera at $113

$113 Learn More

Green Deals: This 1080p home security camera is solar-powered at $92, more

Learn More
$165 off

Ring Stick Up Cam Solar is powered by the sun: 3-pack $280 (Reg. $445, Amazon low)

$280 Learn More
Reg. $250

Let Alexa or Assistant start your cleaning routine with the eufy RoboVac 30C, now $180

$180 Learn More
20% off

Teckin’s 1080p Wi-Fi security camera helps you keep an eye on your home for just $16

$16 Learn More
Reg. $249

Enjoy Netflix and more with this native 1080p projector for $170 (Reg. $249)

$170 Learn More
Save $50

A built-in fireplace adorns this Walker Edison TV Stand at $239 (Save $50)

$239 Learn More