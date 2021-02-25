Give your car the backup camera it deserves with this wireless kit at $77.50 (Reg. $106)

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $77.51 shipped with the code GDJJXVJR and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $106, today’s deal saves you nearly $30 and is among the best prices that we’ve tracked. Honestly, I don’t know what I’d do without a backup camera these days. Sure, you can just look behind you when back up, but having the camera can help see what’s at your bumper in addition to what your windows show, making for a safer time on the road. It just takes a few minute’s time and a bit of know-how to install this system, as you just hook the camera into power and set up the monitor in your cabin. The wireless design has no wires to run. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Does your car already have a display capable of taking a backup camera’s input? This standalone camera is just $26 shipped at Amazon. While it’s not wireless and comes with far fewer parts, it’s a great option for those on a tighter budget.

Now that you have the backup camera taken care of, it’s time to consider how you’re going to see directions without holding a smartphone. Well, our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup has multiple car mounts on sale, including a wireless charging one for $16.50. Not only does it keep your device in view without having to hold it, but it also powers it so you arrive at your destination with a full battery.

AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

With digital wireless transmission, CS-2 delivers a stable image without any interference from other signals such as Bluetooth. Equipped with PC1058 sensor, the camera provides vivid picture, which restores what you see behind your car directly.

