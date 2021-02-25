Upgrade your outdoor space with six dusk to dawn LED bulbs for under $2.50/ea., more

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its Dusk to Dawn 600-lumen LED Light Bulbs for $13.99 Prime shipped with the code KNZ589M3 at checkout. Down from $20, today’s deal knocks 30% off and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. While adding smart switches around your home can automate lighting to go on at night and off in the morning, that can get quite expensive. These bulbs have that technology built-in for just $2.33 each. With 600-lumens of brightness, these are perfect for adding to your outdoor space. Just leave the switch on and the lights will automatically illuminate when it gets dark and shut down once the sun comes up. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

We also spotted that Govee US via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its Plug-in LED Night Lights for $12.59 Prime shipped with the code 5WNKELVF and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $18, this is also one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that each night light plugs into the wall and shines downward toward the floor. With the built-in light sensor, they’ll turn on at night and off during the day, similar to the bulbs above. Plus, they’re ultra-compact and won’t stick out far from the wall. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Just need to upgrade your fixtures around the house? Well, right now we’re tracking a 6-pack of Amazon Basics 1,000-lumen LED bulbs for $17.50. This is a great way to not only upgrade your lights to help save on electricity costs.

More about Govee’s Dusk to Dawn LED Bulbs:

Dusk to Dawn: Gone are the days of fumbling around for a light switch. These LED bulbs feature a built-in smart photocell that enables each one to power on automatically at night (35Lux)

