FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your outdoor space with six dusk to dawn LED bulbs for under $2.50/ea., more

-
Save now From $2/ea

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its Dusk to Dawn 600-lumen LED Light Bulbs for $13.99 Prime shipped with the code KNZ589M3 at checkout. Down from $20, today’s deal knocks 30% off and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. While adding smart switches around your home can automate lighting to go on at night and off in the morning, that can get quite expensive. These bulbs have that technology built-in for just $2.33 each. With 600-lumens of brightness, these are perfect for adding to your outdoor space. Just leave the switch on and the lights will automatically illuminate when it gets dark and shut down once the sun comes up. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

We also spotted that Govee US via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its Plug-in LED Night Lights for $12.59 Prime shipped with the code 5WNKELVF and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $18, this is also one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that each night light plugs into the wall and shines downward toward the floor. With the built-in light sensor, they’ll turn on at night and off during the day, similar to the bulbs above. Plus, they’re ultra-compact and won’t stick out far from the wall. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Just need to upgrade your fixtures around the house? Well, right now we’re tracking a 6-pack of Amazon Basics 1,000-lumen LED bulbs for $17.50. This is a great way to not only upgrade your lights to help save on electricity costs.

More about Govee’s Dusk to Dawn LED Bulbs:

Dusk to Dawn: Gone are the days of fumbling around for a light switch. These LED bulbs feature a built-in smart photocell that enables each one to power on automatically at night (35Lux)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Get ready for Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Captain Am...
The official hardcover coffee table-style DOOM art book...
ESR’s new MagSafe Kickstand is also a charging pu...
Add a highly-rated centrifugal juice extractor to your ...
Beats Solo Pro Headphones with H1 chip fall to $170 in ...
Target x Levi’s collection features home goods, p...
Best Android app deals of the day: Beholder 1 and 2, Da...
Save up to 33% on official Samsung Qi chargers, power b...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Old Navy offers deals from just $5 and extra 20% off your purchase

From $5 Learn More

ESR’s new MagSafe Kickstand is also a charging puck with detachable USB-C cable [Deal]

Order Now! Learn More
50% off

Add a highly-rated centrifugal juice extractor to your health routine at $50 today (50% off)

$50 Learn More
Reg. $300

Beats Solo Pro Headphones with H1 chip fall to $170 in various colors (Save $130)

$170 Learn More

Target x Levi’s collection features home goods, pet supplies, denim jackets, more from $5

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Beholder 1 and 2, Day by Day Organizer PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 33%

Save up to 33% on official Samsung Qi chargers, power banks, more from $32

From $32 Learn More
Rare savings

Nintendo’s official Switch Adjustable Charging Stand sees rare discount to $18

$18 Learn More