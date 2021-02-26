FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers women’s pajamas from $11 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, GenuWin_Apparel (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering Femofit women’s pajamas and loungewear from $11. Our top pick from this sale is the pack of two Sleep Shorts for $21.59 Prime shipped. Regularly these shorts are priced at $27 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. You can choose from an array of fun color options and the drawstring waist allows them to fit perfectly. They’re great for warmer weather with a breathable fabric that’s also infused with stretch. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 900 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another great option for warm weather is the Femofit Satin Pajamas Set that’s currently marked down to $13.59 and regularly is priced at $36. These pajamas are available in three color options and are lightweight as well as breathable. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out Columbia’s Web Deals that are marked down from just $10. During this sale you can find deals on popular outerwear, boots, accessories, and more.

Femofit Sleep Shorts feature:

  • Pajama shorts for women made of combed cotton are surprisingly soft and adorable for sleeping. Breathable fabric is super cozy for summer.
  • With two side pockets, lounge shorts women are handy to hold your cellphone or keys when you walk the dog or hang out.
  • Sleep shorts for women with adjustable drawstrings and elastic waistband provides you a personalized fit.
  • Each pack comes with 2 pack womens pajama shorts. Stripe shorts and polka dot shorts are available which are good match under many tops.

