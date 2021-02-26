Dive into VR with HTC VIVE Cosmos at its best price in months of $50 off

Amazon currently offers the HTC VIVE Cosmos Virtual Reality System for $649.99 shipped. Usually fetching $700, today’s offer is marking the lowest we’ve seen since December and marks the second-best price to date. This package includes everything you’ll need to dive into virtual reality, sans the PC you’ll connect it to. There’s the Cosmos headset which packs a 2880 x 1700 resolution, alongside two VIVE controllers which pair with the headset’s six built-in cameras to provide even more immersive action. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 475 customers.

But if you’re prefer to go with an entirely standalone virtual reality experience, going with the Oculus Quest 2 at $399 is a great alternative. This package still includes the headset itself alongside two controllers, but won’t deliver as immersive of gameplay sessions as the lead deal. Though for those diving into VR for the first time or who don’t want to have to be tethered to a PC, this is a great alternative that will also cost you notably less. Check out our review for a closer look at what to expect.

Or for those who would rather stick to a more traditional gaming setup, there are plenty of price cuts in our PC deals hub right now to check out, as well. Various Microsoft Surface keyboards and accessories are on sale, alongside the Surface Laptop 3 itself at $769. Then get all of the news on HP’s acquisition of HyperX and what it means for the future of the gaming peripherals.

HTC VIVE Cosmos features:

Enter the next era of virtual and extended reality with VIVE Cosmos. Discover PC-powered VR designed to maximize simplicity, experience, and possibility. Explore a system that uses the sum of its parts to improve on the limitations of other headsets. Go beyond what you know with VIVE Cosmos.

