FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dive into VR with HTC VIVE Cosmos at its best price in months of $50 off

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsHTC
$50 off $650

Amazon currently offers the HTC VIVE Cosmos Virtual Reality System for $649.99 shipped. Usually fetching $700, today’s offer is marking the lowest we’ve seen since December and marks the second-best price to date. This package includes everything you’ll need to dive into virtual reality, sans the PC you’ll connect it to. There’s the Cosmos headset which packs a 2880 x 1700 resolution, alongside two VIVE controllers which pair with the headset’s six built-in cameras to provide even more immersive action. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 475 customers.

But if you’re prefer to go with an entirely standalone virtual reality experience, going with the Oculus Quest 2 at $399 is a great alternative. This package still includes the headset itself alongside two controllers, but won’t deliver as immersive of gameplay sessions as the lead deal. Though for those diving into VR for the first time or who don’t want to have to be tethered to a PC, this is a great alternative that will also cost you notably less. Check out our review for a closer look at what to expect.

Or for those who would rather stick to a more traditional gaming setup, there are plenty of price cuts in our PC deals hub right now to check out, as well. Various Microsoft Surface keyboards and accessories are on sale, alongside the Surface Laptop 3 itself at $769. Then get all of the news on HP’s acquisition of HyperX and what it means for the future of the gaming peripherals.

HTC VIVE Cosmos features:

Enter the next era of virtual and extended reality with VIVE Cosmos. Discover PC-powered VR designed to maximize simplicity, experience, and possibility. Explore a system that uses the sum of its parts to improve on the limitations of other headsets. Go beyond what you know with VIVE Cosmos.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

HTC

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Grab this $17 Apple Health-ready smart scale while it...
HomeKit-enabled heating awaits with Emerson’s Tou...
Amazon slashes Samsung and HP Chromebooks as low as $20...
Amazon’s Smith & Wesson knife sale starts at...
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $21 (S...
Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $30...
Anker ends the week with deals on ANC headphones, Qi ch...
Amazon offers women’s pajamas from $11 Prime ship...
Show More Comments

Related

Sony is ‘introducing the next generation of VR on PlayStation’ today

Learn More
90% off

Magazine bundle deals from $4/yr.: Wired, Women’s Health, GQ, Golf Digest, much more

3 for $12 Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your patio with four solar LED lights at $15 (50% off), more

Learn More
22% off

Illuminate your space with Amazon’s 25-foot Patio String Lights at $16.50 (Save 22%)

$16.50 Learn More
Reg. $400

Save a fortune on Dyson’s Ball Multi Floor Upright Vac today at $220 (Reg. up to $400)

$220 Learn More
99% off

Start your journey to HiFi with 3-months of TIDAL Premium/Family at just $0.50 (Reg. up to $45)

$0.50 Learn More
70% off

Ray-Ban, Nike, Oakley, more up to 70% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Weekend Flash Sale

From $30 Learn More
Today only

Parrot’s Anafi drone bundle hits $530 (Refurb, Orig. $900), more from $125

From $125 Learn More