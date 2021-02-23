FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s best-selling Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Knife hits lowest price in months at $12

-
$12

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops 7.1-inch Folding Knife for $12.14 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 16% off what it’s averaged over the last six months and matches the lowest price we have tracked since October. This Smith & Wesson offering tops Amazon’s list of best-selling hunting and tactical knives. It features a 3.1-inch blade and shakes things up with a black-oxide stainless steel construction. A built-in pocket clip ensures it will be easy to carry alongside a finger flipper that aims to simplify opening it up. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re chasing affordability, it’s hard to overlook Gerber’s Paraframe Mini Knife for $8. While its blade isn’t as long, this is arguably a more versatile offering that’s better for using around the house, opening packings, and more. More than 6,000 reviewers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t miss out on today’s discovery of SKIL’s Brushless Drill/Driver and Circular Saw Kit at $128. This offer notably takes $50 off, making today a solid time to cash in on savings. You can also take advantage of up to 20% off Greenworks electric mowers, trimmers, and more at Home Depot.

Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Knife features:

  • 7.1 inch (18 cm) overall length with a blade length of 3.1 inches (7.9 cm) and a weight of 3.5 ounces
  • Blade is made of reliable 7Cr17MoV Black Oxide High Carbon Stainless Steel with a black, aluminum handle
  • Quick and easy access with the convenient pocket clip, finger flipper and ambidextrous thumb knobs making it ideal for everyday carry

