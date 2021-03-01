FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion, Hitman 3, God of War, Witcher 3, more

-
AmazonApps GamesUbisoft
Reg. $60 $25

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering a wealth of notable price drops. One of which is Watch Dogs Legion on Xbox and PlayStation (Series X and PS5 included) for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60, this is a 58% price drop, slightly below our previous mention, and the best we can find. Along with the main campaign that sees players taking down a mysterious hacker group in an open-world version of London, we just got new details on the March multiplayer release. Both co-op missions and a new spiderbot PvP mode will hit the game shortly, all of which is detailed right here. Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on God of War, Hitman 3, Cuphead, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete, Cyberpunk 2077, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase: Diamond and Pearl, Legends Arceus RPG, more

Ghost Recon Breakpoint will receive updates and new content throughout 2021

Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase kicks off soon: New games/remakes, more

PUBG: New State takes place in 2051 with new map, features on iOS and Android later this year

Star Wars Republic Commando redeploys on PS4, PS5, and Switch on April 6

Stardew Valley makes its physical debut on your dining room table

Sony is ‘introducing the next generation of VR on PlayStation’ today

Street Fighter Fortnite update adds ‘two of Capcom’s greatest fighters’

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Ubisoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L Android smartphone now $2...
Logitech Circle View Camera works with HomeKit Secure V...
Anker deals start at $9 this week: Save on iPhone and A...
Keep your air quality in check with today’s Gold ...
Save up to $130 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ starting at ...
Apple’s latest iPad Air delivers Touch ID, Pencil...
Amazon has SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C S...
Twelve South Amazon sale: HiRise MacBook Stand $56, Sta...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $30, Bravely Default II $50, more

$30 Learn More
Reg. $250

TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L Android smartphone now $200 shipped on Amazon ($50 off)

$200 Learn More
Reg. $160

Logitech Circle View Camera works with HomeKit Secure Video at new low of $138

$138 Learn More
Reg. $300+

Score a refurb cordless Dyson V7 Stick Vac with charging dock for $160 (Reg. $300+)

$160 Learn More
60% off

Backcountry Winter Clearance Event takes up to 60% off The North Face, more

From $30 Learn More
33% off

Anker deals start at $9 this week: Save on iPhone and Android essentials, more

From $9 Learn More
30% off

Keep your air quality in check with today’s Gold Box humidifier sale from $38.50 (30% off)

$38.50+ Learn More
Save $130

Save up to $130 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ starting at $570, more from $100

From $100 Learn More