Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion, Hitman 3, God of War, Witcher 3, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering a wealth of notable price drops. One of which is Watch Dogs Legion on Xbox and PlayStation (Series X and PS5 included) for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60, this is a 58% price drop, slightly below our previous mention, and the best we can find. Along with the main campaign that sees players taking down a mysterious hacker group in an open-world version of London, we just got new details on the March multiplayer release. Both co-op missions and a new spiderbot PvP mode will hit the game shortly, all of which is detailed right here. Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on God of War, Hitman 3, Cuphead, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete, Cyberpunk 2077, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe $60 (Reg. $80)
- Hitman 3 Standard $49 (Reg. $60)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Avengers from $25.50 (Reg. $40+)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Witcher 3 Complete Switch $36 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed franchise sale at up to 70% off
- Plus physical standard Valhalla version for $35
- Cloudpunk PSN $16 (Reg. $25)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation PSN indies sale up to 75% off
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Fist notable discount with shipping
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition $21 (Reg. $30)
- Daemon X Machina $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX $45 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cat Quest 1 + 2 Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars: Squadrons $24 (Reg. $40)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or under $43 for RedCard holders
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- On PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Hades Switch physical pre-order $35
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase: Diamond and Pearl, Legends Arceus RPG, more
Ghost Recon Breakpoint will receive updates and new content throughout 2021
Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase kicks off soon: New games/remakes, more
PUBG: New State takes place in 2051 with new map, features on iOS and Android later this year
Star Wars Republic Commando redeploys on PS4, PS5, and Switch on April 6
Stardew Valley makes its physical debut on your dining room table
Sony is ‘introducing the next generation of VR on PlayStation’ today
Street Fighter Fortnite update adds ‘two of Capcom’s greatest fighters’
