PC Game Deals from $4: Star Wars Squadrons, The Sims 4, No Man’s Sky, much more

CDKeys is offering Star Wars: Squadrons on Origin for $19.89 as a digital download. You’d normally pay $40 for the game at Steam or Origin directly, and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Star Wars: Squadrons is all about mastering the art of starfighter combat, allowing you to enjoy an “authentic piloting experience.” You’ll enjoy first-person space dogfights as you fly wing to wing with the rest of your squadron, and there’s even a thrilling campaign experience to dive into. I’ve played a few hours of Squadrons so far and really enjoy the gameplay. You’ll find that 74% of Steam users enjoyed the game, giving it positive reviews all around.

More PC games on sale:

Don’t forget to check out our PC gaming guide for even more deals. We’re constantly finding new sales on gear and components, placing them in one place that’s easy to find. You’ll want to bookmark this page and check back often to find discounts on things like Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs from $80, gaming chairs with built-in subwoofers at 34% off, and much more.

Looking for console game deals? Well, Justin’s roundup from earlier today is still live, so you’ll want to give that a look for sure. You’ll find titles like Watch Dogs Legion, Hitman 3, God of War, Witcher 3, and much more there, making it a must-see if you’re not a PC gamer.

More about Star Wars: Squadrons:

Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience STAR WARS: Squadrons. Feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron, and buckle up in a thrilling STAR WARS story.

