Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase kicks off soon: New games/remakes, more

We are in for a special Pokémon presentation today in celebration of the franchise’s 25th anniversary. We have already seen some notable releases to mark the occasion including life-size Poké Balls, classic reprints from TGC, and even some crossovers with Casio, but it sounds like we are in for some game announcements today. The presentation is set to kick off at 10 a.m. today, and we will have the live stream and updates waiting for you below. 

Special Pokémon presentation

Today’s special Pokémon presentation was announced yesterday without many clues on what to expect, outside of what sounds like a 20-minute runtime. But don’t be fooled by that, this could very well be a jam-packed presentation filled with games and updates as well as news on Detective Pikachu 2 and more. 

Rumors suggest we could be in for remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl – a pair of classics from the Nintendo DS era that are said to be particularly close to the 2006 originals. From there, some expect to see updates on already announced titles like New Pokéman Snap – which already has an April release date, saw a new trailer hit back in January, and is already up for pre-order – as well as Pokémon Unite, a MOBA-style team battle game that was initially unveiled back in summer 2020. 

Today’s virtual “Pokémon Presents” event starts at 10 a.m. ET and you can watch the whole thing below…

Set your alarms now, Trainers. We’ve got some exciting news to share that you won’t want to miss!

This post will updated as announcements hit during today’s presentation…

First up, The Pokémon company started with nostalgic montage of sorts for the 25th anniversary, highlighting all of the Pokémon games and hardware over the years. February 27th saw the release of Pokémon Red and Green, marking the beginning of the series. 

New Pokémon Snap updates are first!

We are getting another good look at the Lentil region as well as the Neo-One, on-rails vehicle, new Pokémon, and to see the bait fruit in action. We are also getting a look at the point system and the Pokémon Photodex, photo customizations, and more. 

Pokémon Brillant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brillant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes officially announced for later this year. 

We have had a good run of big-time game showcases across the back end of February this year. First Nintendo hit us with the biggest Direct presentation in a long while including a series of huge unveils like Splatoon 3, Mario Golf, and more. Then just yesterday, Sony dropped the first State of Play event of the year alongside a major update for the Final Fantasy VII remake known as Intergrade. 

Head over to our games/apps guide for all of today’s best game deals and stay locked to this post for all of the special Pokémon presentation news in just under an hour’s time. 

Today's best iOS + Mac app deals: Gunpowder, Anci...
Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $30...
PUBG: New State takes place in 2051 with new map, featu...
The official hardcover coffee table-style DOOM art book...
ESR’s new MagSafe Kickstand is also a charging pu...
Target x Levi’s collection features home goods, p...
Best Android app deals of the day: Beholder 1 and 2, Da...
Nintendo’s official Switch Adjustable Charging St...
