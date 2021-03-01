Lock down a 42-piece Rubbermaid Food Container Set at $18 (Reg. $28+)

Walmart is offering the 42-piece Rubbermaid Press & Lock Easy Find Lids Food Storage Containers Set for $17.99 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a Walmart+ account (more details here). Regularly as much as $50 at Walmart, this set usually sells for around $28 and is now starting at around $23 via Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Featuring leak-proof flexible lids that snap on to the container base and each other, if you’re in the market for large set like this, now’s your chance. Along with the stackable design, they are completely fridge and freezer-safe and you can even use the containers to reheat leftovers (without the lid) in the microwave. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

This is now one of the most affordable sets of this size we can find from a trusted brand. Although, if you don’t need a 42-piece set like today’s lead deal, save some cash with the 6-pack of highly-rated Ziploc Twist ‘n Loc Storage Containers at $8 Prime shipped. They are as great for food as they are just about anything else you can get in there and carry solid 4+ star ratings from over 2,300 Amazon customers.

More on the Rubbermaid Press & Lock Container Set:

This 42-piece Press & Lock Food Storage Container Set features leak-proof flexible lids that are easy to press closed and pull open. And thanks to the Easy Find Lids system, the lids snap on to container bases as well as other same-size lids, so the right lid is always at your fingertips. These square, graduated-size containers nest together to give you more storage space, and can help to keep food fresh in your fridge, pantry, and freezer.

