Men’s Wearhouse offers clearance shoes from $30: Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole, more

Men’s Wearhouse offers clearance shoes from $30 including Cole Haan, Joseph Abboud, Kenneth Cole, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Cole Haan Watson Tan Cap Toe Oxford Shoes that are currently marked down to $80. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $155. This style is also a classic piece you can wear for years to come and you can choose from two color options. They pair nicely with jeans or dress pants alike and are rated 4.6/5 stars from Men’s Wearhouse customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

