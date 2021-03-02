FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack’s latest clearance event takes up to 75% off adidas, Barbour, Nike, more

-
FashionNordstrom
75% off From $20

For a limited time only, Nordstrom Rack takes up to 75% off hundreds of new markdowns including top brands from Barbour, adidas, Steve Madden, Madewell, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Barbour Powell Quilted Jacket that’s currently marked down to $150 and originally was priced at $300. This jacket will easily become a staple in your wardrobe during cold weather and the quilted design is classic to wear for years to come. It looks great with casual and business attire alike and is also lightweight, which is nice for transitioning weather. Barbout is also known for its high quality items and I love that this style is available in two color options too. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nordstrom

About the Author

Lululemon’s new March markdowns offer deals from ...
Save up to 50% on leather handbags, crossovers, wallets...
Allen Edmonds cuts up to 70% dress shoes, boots, loafer...
Nike drops new markdowns up to 40% off from $12: FlyKni...
Marmot adds hundreds of new sale items up to 60% off: J...
Amazon offers hoodies, pullovers, and more from $20 Pri...
Backcountry Winter Clearance Event takes up to 60% off ...
Star Wars x Society6 collection takes your home to a ne...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Backcountry Winter Clearance Event takes up to 60% off The North Face, more

From $30 Learn More
70% off

Nordstrom Rack offers up to 70% off Cole Haan, Steve Madden, Nautica, more

From $15 Learn More
Save now

Today only, Woot offers numerous LED lighting deals to upgrade your home from just $10

From $10 Learn More
BOGO 15% off

BOGO 15% off gaming gift cards: Nintendo eShop, Xbox, PS Store, Steam, more

$18.50+ Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 2, 2021 – Save on 10.2-inch iPad, M1 MacBook Pro, more

Listen now

R.B.I. Baseball 21 first-look gameplay footage, releases later this month on all platforms

Learn More
Reg. $80

Amazon is offering 25% off FoodSaver’s PowerVac Sealing Machine at $60 shipped

$60 Learn More
Save 21%

HORI’s Switch Split Pad Pro falls to new all-time low from $39.50 (Save 21%)

From $39.50 Learn More