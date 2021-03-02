Upgrade your gaming setup with this TLK mechanical keyboard at just $19 on Amazon

VicTsingDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $19.03 Prime shipped with the code 7GDDKFVT at checkout. Down from $28, this saves you $9 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. You’ll find this compact keyboard is perfect for setups that don’t have a ton of room for peripherals. It features the standard 87 keys, and ditches the large 10-key on the side that isn’t normally used during gaming. Featuring a blue-style switch, this keyboard is built to be loud and clicky, which is exactly the way I enjoy typing. Plus, with RGB backlighting, it’ll fit right in with any multi-color setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Further expand your peripheral setup by opting instead for the PICTEK gaming mouse. It’s available on Amazon for $13 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Sporting a 7200DPI sensor, this mouse is great for both precise and fast-paced movements. It also features RGB coloring, allowing it to fit into multiple setups with ease.

More about VicTsing’s TKL Mechanical keyboard:

High-quality ABS keycaps greatly enhance the mechanically strength and are extremely resilient to wear. Keys are covered with oil-resistant texture so you can type smoothly. DCS profile and cylindrical keycaps fit your typing posture and provide more comfort. Perfect if you type a lot.

