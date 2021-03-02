FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your gaming setup with this TLK mechanical keyboard at just $19 on Amazon

-
VicTsing
32% off $19

VicTsingDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $19.03 Prime shipped with the code 7GDDKFVT at checkout. Down from $28, this saves you $9 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. You’ll find this compact keyboard is perfect for setups that don’t have a ton of room for peripherals. It features the standard 87 keys, and ditches the large 10-key on the side that isn’t normally used during gaming. Featuring a blue-style switch, this keyboard is built to be loud and clicky, which is exactly the way I enjoy typing. Plus, with RGB backlighting, it’ll fit right in with any multi-color setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Further expand your peripheral setup by opting instead for the PICTEK gaming mouse. It’s available on Amazon for $13 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Sporting a 7200DPI sensor, this mouse is great for both precise and fast-paced movements. It also features RGB coloring, allowing it to fit into multiple setups with ease.

Don’t forget to swing by our PC gaming guide with the best deals from around the web in one place. It’s a page you should bookmark and check back frequently, because we’re always finding deals like Samsung’s 27-inch 1080p Curved Monitor at $165, Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs from $80, and much more.

More about VicTsing’s TKL Mechanical keyboard:

High-quality ABS keycaps greatly enhance the mechanically strength and are extremely resilient to wear. Keys are covered with oil-resistant texture so you can type smoothly. DCS profile and cylindrical keycaps fit your typing posture and provide more comfort. Perfect if you type a lot.

