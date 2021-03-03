FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Basics Urban MacBook Backpack drops to $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $25), more

Amazon is currently offering the Amazon Basics Urban Laptop Backpack in black for $14.80 Prime shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and regularly this backpack is priced at $25. This style is great for work, traveling, school, and more. It can easily hold a 15-inch MacBook and has a designated sleeve that’s padded for added protection. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 340 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another style that’s currently on sale is the Amazon Basics Campus Laptop Backpack. It’s marked down to $18.94 and regularly priced at $22. This backpack can easily store your 15-inch MacBook as well and has cushioned straps for convenient carrying. With over 1,400 reivews, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars.

Finally, you will want to check out the latest Cabela’s Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off outdoor gear. Inside this sale you can score deals on The North Face, Carhartt, Columbia, and more.

Amazon Basics Urban MacBook Backpack features:

  • Large multi-compartment backpack with a padded sleeve for laptops
  • Holds up to 15″ notebook computer
  • Organizational compartments for pens, keys, and cell phone
  • Durable and water-resistant materials

