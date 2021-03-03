Save up to 30% on Logitech G PRO gaming mice, keyboards, more from $50

Amazon offers the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $106.99 shipped. Down from $130, you’re saving $23 here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $3 and marking the third-best we’ve seen to date. Logitech’s G PRO gaming keyboard is centered around a compact layout complete with the brand’s in-house GX Blue Click switches. Alongside a detachable cable, there’s also a USB passthrough port, LIGHTSYNC RGB support, and an overall build geared towards competitive gamers. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 830 customers. Head below for more from $50.

Other notable Logitech G PRO discounts:

Then be sure to take a look at the new Logitech G Pro X Superlight Mouse that we recently went hands-on with, which delivers the lightest gaming experience yet from the brand. Our PC gaming guide is also worth a look, as we’re seeing a more affordable battlestation upgrade with this $19 TLK mechanical keyboard. Earlier today, AMD also introduced its new RX 6700 XT graphics card.

Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Built for pros from the bottom up. A compact tenkeyless design frees up table space for low-sens mousing. Pro-grade Clicky switches give you an audible feedback bump. Programmable LIGHTSYNC RGB and onboard memory lets you customize and store a lighting pattern for tournaments. A detachable cable makes for easy transportation. Play to Win.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!