FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 30% on Logitech G PRO gaming mice, keyboards, more from $50

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsLogitech
Save 30% From $50

Amazon offers the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $106.99 shipped. Down from $130, you’re saving $23 here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $3 and marking the third-best we’ve seen to date. Logitech’s G PRO gaming keyboard is centered around a compact layout complete with the brand’s in-house GX Blue Click switches. Alongside a detachable cable, there’s also a USB passthrough port, LIGHTSYNC RGB support, and an overall build geared towards competitive gamers. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 830 customers. Head below for more from $50.

Other notable Logitech G PRO discounts:

Then be sure to take a look at the new Logitech G Pro X Superlight Mouse that we recently went hands-on with, which delivers the lightest gaming experience yet from the brand. Our PC gaming guide is also worth a look, as we’re seeing a more affordable battlestation upgrade with this $19 TLK mechanical keyboard. Earlier today, AMD also introduced its new RX 6700 XT graphics card.

Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Built for pros from the bottom up. A compact tenkeyless design frees up table space for low-sens mousing. Pro-grade Clicky switches give you an audible feedback bump. Programmable LIGHTSYNC RGB and onboard memory lets you customize and store a lighting pattern for tournaments. A detachable cable makes for easy transportation. Play to Win.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Logitech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Up your style with 50% off a 6-pack of Edison-style LED...
elago’s new MagSafe iPhone 12 cases go on sale fo...
Standout Timex timepieces are up to 54% off at Amazon, ...
Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 24-inch Pellet Grill p...
Save up to 30% on Panasonic eneloop rechargeable batter...
Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds return ...
Upgrade Zoom calls, streaming, and recordings with AUKE...
Ditch the phone, Zoom’s H8 12-Track Portable Reco...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

This mouse changed me: Glorious Model O Wireless follow-up review [Video]

Learn More

Behind the Screens: Patrick’s high-end gaming setup / MacBook Pro

Learn More
50% off

Up your style with 50% off a 6-pack of Edison-style LED bulbs at $2.50 each

$2.50/ea Learn More
Save 20%

elago’s new MagSafe iPhone 12 cases go on sale for first time at $16 (Save 20%)

$16 Learn More
54% off

Standout Timex timepieces are up to 54% off at Amazon, now priced from $64

From $64 Learn More

Pottery Barn Kids Easter Collection is here: Find the perfect baskets, fillers, and more

Learn More
60% off

Essential Picks PlayStation game sale has 190 titles up to 60% off: Black Ops Cold War, more

Now Live! Learn More
Shop now

Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $250 off at Verizon + FREE 6-months of Fitness+

$250 off Learn More