FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Philips’ SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band hits the Amazon all-time low at $100 shipped (Reg. $200)

-
AmazonHome GoodsPhilips
Reg. $200 $99

Amazon is now offering the Philips SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band for $99.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $200, today’s offer is a solid $100 off the going rate, $50 below the previous deal price, and a new Amazon all-time low. Mainly designed to help folks “who snore on their back,” it straps around your torso and provides silent vibrations “that prompt you to sleep on your side before you even begin snoring.” A built-in timer and “7-day assessment period” are used to gauge your personal habits so that it won’t begin the vibration until your asleep and to optimize the system as a whole for your personal needs. It ships with a 30-day money back guarantee and a 2-year warranty. Ratings are somewhat split, but 50% of Amazon customers left a 4+ star rating and it carries solid reviews at Best Buy. More details below. 

If you’re not a “back snorer,” the Philips system might not work as well for you, which likely the cause of the split reviews above. But it might be worth taking a look at the highly-rated Venyn Nose Vents at $22 Prime shipped. They carry a 4+ star rating from over 14,000 Amazon customers and are completely reusable. 

From there, you’ll want to dive into Amazon’s latest bed and mattress sale before you head dover to our home goods deal hub. On top of today’s Gold Box Roborock vacuum/mop sale and this $100 price drop on Molekule’s nanotech Mini Air Purifier, you’ll find deals on Amazon’s gaming desk, this LED desk lamp, and TaoTronics’ 10000-lux light therapy light, among much more. 

More on the Philips SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band:

  • Clinically proven solution designed to reduce snoring in positional back snorers and create quieter nights; 86% of users reported reduced snoring¹
  • Intended for those who snore on their back and whose snoring stops when they move on to their side.Chest strap:Machine washable, lay flat to air dry
  • Built-in sensor detects when you’re moving onto your back and delivers adaptive vibrations that prompt you to sleep on your side before you even begin snoring

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Philips

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save on Ultimate Ears speakers: HYPERBOOM $341, BOOM 3 ...
Lamicall’s rotating metal MacBook/laptop stand no...
PowerPort Atom III Slim Charger falls to $39 in latest ...
Molekule’s nanotech Mini Air Purifier now matchin...
Kindle Oasis E-reader drops to $170 in Woot sale (Save ...
Amazon 1-day Roborock vacuum/mop sale from $195 with up...
Apple’s Leather MagSafe iPhone 12 Sleeves fall to now...
Score Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet at a new Amazo...
Show More Comments

Related

34% off

This gaming chair has a built-in subwoofer + speakers to upgrade your setup at $216, more

$216 Learn More
50% off

Sunglass Hut offers up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, more + free shipping

free shipping Learn More
Save 24%

Save on Ultimate Ears speakers: HYPERBOOM $341, BOOM 3 $129, more from $76

From $76 Learn More
25% off

Lamicall’s rotating metal MacBook/laptop stand now up to 25% off at under $30 shipped

$30 Learn More
Shop now

PowerPort Atom III Slim Charger falls to $39 in latest Anker sale, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
$100 off

Molekule’s nanotech Mini Air Purifier now matching Amazon low at $299 shipped ($100 off)

$299 Learn More
Shop now

Kindle Oasis E-reader drops to $170 in Woot sale (Save 43%), more from $17

From $17 Learn More
27% off

Amazon 1-day Roborock vacuum/mop sale from $195 with up to $220 in savings

$195+ Learn More