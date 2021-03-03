Philips’ SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band hits the Amazon all-time low at $100 shipped (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the Philips SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band for $99.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $200, today’s offer is a solid $100 off the going rate, $50 below the previous deal price, and a new Amazon all-time low. Mainly designed to help folks “who snore on their back,” it straps around your torso and provides silent vibrations “that prompt you to sleep on your side before you even begin snoring.” A built-in timer and “7-day assessment period” are used to gauge your personal habits so that it won’t begin the vibration until your asleep and to optimize the system as a whole for your personal needs. It ships with a 30-day money back guarantee and a 2-year warranty. Ratings are somewhat split, but 50% of Amazon customers left a 4+ star rating and it carries solid reviews at Best Buy. More details below.

If you’re not a “back snorer,” the Philips system might not work as well for you, which likely the cause of the split reviews above. But it might be worth taking a look at the highly-rated Venyn Nose Vents at $22 Prime shipped. They carry a 4+ star rating from over 14,000 Amazon customers and are completely reusable.

From there, you’ll want to dive into Amazon’s latest bed and mattress sale before you head dover to our home goods deal hub. On top of today’s Gold Box Roborock vacuum/mop sale and this $100 price drop on Molekule’s nanotech Mini Air Purifier, you’ll find deals on Amazon’s gaming desk, this LED desk lamp, and TaoTronics’ 10000-lux light therapy light, among much more.

More on the Philips SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band:

Clinically proven solution designed to reduce snoring in positional back snorers and create quieter nights; 86% of users reported reduced snoring¹

Intended for those who snore on their back and whose snoring stops when they move on to their side.Chest strap:Machine washable, lay flat to air dry

Built-in sensor detects when you’re moving onto your back and delivers adaptive vibrations that prompt you to sleep on your side before you even begin snoring

