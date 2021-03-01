FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This LED desk lamp has five brightness modes + 2A USB charging at just $13.50 (54% off)

Angella’s Lamp (94% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Lampat LED Desk Lamp for $13.74 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s deal saves you 54% and is the best available. This lamp delivers four different lighting modes and five levels of brightness on a dimmer for a truly custom experience. This is all set via a touch control panel, and there’s even a 1-hour timer available if you want to use this as a nightlight. With a 2A USB-A built-in, you won’t even have to have a separate charger plugged into the wall when using this lamp. Rated 4.8/5 stars from thousands.

On a tighter budget and just need to upgrade a lamp you already own to LED? Well, this Westinghouse LED bulb is just $2.50 and saves you quite a bit. This delivers the ability to replace an existing bulb with an LED alternative, cutting down on power usage and enjoying a brighter experience overall. It clocks in at just 6W of power used to generate the 480-lumens of light.

If you’re somewhere that the sun hasn’t fully come out from winter yet, then you might need something a little different. Earlier today, we tracked a deal on TaoTronics’ 10000-lux light therapy lamp. It’s currently on sale for 37% off, which brings the price to just $21.

More about the Lampat LED Desk Lamp:

  • LAMPAT Dimmable LED Desk Lamp, Black
  • 4 lighting modes, 5 level brightness
  • USB charging port
  • Natural light protects eyes
  • 1 hour auto-off

