NutriBullet’s Rx Blender whips the smoothies and heats the soup at $70 (Amazon low, Reg. $120+)

-
NutriBullet
Reg. $120+ $70

Amazon is now offering the NutriBullet Rx Blender for $69.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150 at Best Buy, it regularly sells for closer to $120 at Amazon over the last 6 months or so. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time, and is the lowest we can find. Along with the 1700-watt motor that can “pulverize ice, whole fruits, and seeds in seconds,” this model can heat your ingredients with its SouperBlast function — a feature we don’t see on sub $80 blenders very often. It has stainless steel blades and dishwasher-safe parts including three blending cups with lids. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

But if it’s just something simple for your daily smoothie and light meal prep, take a look at the Magic Bullet Blender. This 11-piece setup comes in at $30 shipped on Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 42,000 customers. It’s not as powerful, nor can it heat up your soups and sauces, but it will make short work of your protein shakes and guacamole preparations. 

Then head over to our home goods deal hub for more kitchenware offers and items for around the house. Home Depot launched a 1-day bathroom vanity and faucet sale today and we are tracking some great deals on car cleaning supplies at Amazon, not to mention Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 24-inch Pellet Grill and Gain Plus Laundry Detergent

More on the NutriBullet Rx Blender:

Extract the nutrients in your food for a healthier diet with this NutriBullet RX countertop blender. The powerful 1700W motor with hands-free technology breaks down tough ingredients easily, while the heating function lets you serve soups and sauces at the optimum temperature. This NutriBullet RX countertop blender features two dishwasher-safe cups for easier cleaning.

