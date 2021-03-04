FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 42% when upgrading your setup with this racing-style gaming chair at $127

-
42% off $127

YITAMOTOR (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Racing Style Gaming Chair for $126.99 shipped with the code 206EP9WG and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $220 list price and current sale of $190, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time, saving you up to 42%. You’ll find that this chair features a racing style that stands-out from more mundane alternatives. You’ll receive a headrest pillow as well as lumbar support here as well to help you with longer gaming sessions. Plus, it supports up to 350-pounds, letting you know that it’s built to last. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t need the gaming design offered here, then save some cash when opting for this office chair. It’s more of a standardized build and is more akin to something you’d find in an office building. Coming in at just $87 shipped on Amazon, which knocks quite a bit off compared to today’s lead deal.

However, you can never have enough RGB in your setup. Take things to the next level with this RGB-enabled gaming chair. Jordan went hands-on back in December and found that Vertagear’s chair is an upgrade that any multi-colored setup is worthy of.

More about the YITAMOTOR Gaming Chair:

MASSAGE CUSHION & UPGRADED COMPONENTS- Removable headrest pillow and massage lumbar cushion with USB port provide upgraded functionality; chair features thicker steel frame that is highly stable and sturdy; class 4 gas lift cylinder verified by SGS; a strong and durable nylon base; these upgraded components make this chair the perfect option for gaming, working, studying, and relaxing.

