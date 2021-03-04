FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Arrog, Quell Zen, more

It is now time for all of Thursday’s best Android game and app deals. While much of yesterday’s best offers are still alive and well down below, you’ll also find a host of today’s fresh new price drops courtesy of Google Play and beyond. Highlights of this afternoon’s collection include titles like Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Arrog, Shattered Plane, Quell Zen, and even more. Head below for a closer look. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the first discounts on Motorola’s new 2021 Android smartphones from $160 alongside ongoing deals on the Sony Xperia 5 II, the TCL unlocked 64GB 10L, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. Chromebook deals continue today as well with Acer’s touchscreen Spin 311 and the rest of the discounted models you’ll find right here. We also have 65-inches worth of 4K Android TV for under $450, loads of Anker smart home gear, USB-C charging gear from RAVpower starting at $17.50 in today’s Gold Box, and even more in our smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Mario Tennis Aces $36.50, Aladdin and Lion King $10, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Castles of Mad King Ludwig:

Ted Alspach’s castle-building board game comes alive on Android! The winner of the prestigious 2015 Mensa Mind Games award tasks players with building extravagant castles for King Ludwig of Bavaria. Castles are constructed one room at a time, with a different player each round setting the prices for the others, resulting in a competitive, engaging game where building is as much fun as winning!

