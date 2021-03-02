FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G goes on sale for only the second time at $200 off

-
AmazonAndroidSamsung
Save now $200 off

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,799.99 shipped. Usually fetching $2,000, this is only the second recorded price cut to date, comes within $9 of the all-time low, and marks the second-best discount overall.

Samsung’s latest folding smartphone arrives with a 7.6-inch AMOLED display that can expand out from a more typical handset form-factor into a tablet-like device. Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G also packs 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, all-day battery life, and a trio of 12MP camera sensors around back. Rated 4.4/5 stars and we found that it convinced us that “foldables are the future” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you’re still looking to upgrade to a folding smartphone but would prefer something a bit more nostalgic, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip at $959 is a notable alternative. This smartphone delivers a folding design alongside a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex AMOLED display, 256GB of storage, and a flip-up form-factor. You’re not looking at quite the same amount of screen real estate as the featured option, but it’ll satisfy much of the same itch, for less. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 145 customers and you can get a closer look in our review.

Yesterday saw a notable price cut go live on the Google Pixel 4a 5G at a new all-time low of $449. That’s alongside all of the other hardware discounts in our Android guide including Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ starting at $570 and TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L handset for $200. Not to mention, all of the best app and game deals for your new device right here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G features:

Folded, it’s a phone. Unfolded it’s a tablet. Have the best of both worlds with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2. This latest factory unlocked new Android is a mobile device unlike any other. It features two immersive displays on one incredible device. Enjoy its cinematic brilliance with an expansive 7.6” dynamic AMOLED screen. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save on Anker PowerExpand Direct USB-C Hubs from $50 (S...
Aqara’s HomeKit Secure Video Camera has a built-in Zi...
Bose ANC Headphones 700 return to Amazon low at $299 (S...
Smart 4K TV deals from $450: 70-inch Fire TV, Sony Andr...
Save up to 50% on leather handbags, crossovers, wallets...
Samsung’s 27-inch 1080p Curved Monitor sees 22% d...
Save on just about all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/...
Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad falls to Amazon low fro...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $350

Bundle OnePlus 8 Pro with its Buds Z at $699 ($350 off), more from $599

From $599 Learn More
New lows

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G falls to new all-time low from $675 (Up to $150 off)

$150 off Learn More
Save $10

Save on Anker PowerExpand Direct USB-C Hubs from $50 (Save $10)

From $50 Learn More
Reg. $158+

Originally $450 Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth speaker now $130 shipped

$130 Learn More
60% off

Lululemon’s new March markdowns offer deals from $7 shipped: Leggings, more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $70

Aqara’s HomeKit Secure Video Camera has a built-in Zigbee hub at $53 (Save 24%)

$53 Learn More
Reg. $100

Soothe your aching bones with a FITPULSE Massage Gun at $65 (Today only, Reg. $100)

$65 Learn More
Reg. $270

RAVPower 70200mAh Portable Power Station with 60W PD USB now $150 (Reg. $270)

$150 Learn More