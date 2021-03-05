Smartphone Accessories: 90-Degree USB-C Cable 2-pack: $11 (Save 26%), more

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront currently offers a 2-pack of its 2-meter Braided Nylon 90-Degree USB-C Cables for $10.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $15, these cords recently dropped to $13 with today’s offer saving you 26% overall and matching the Amazon all-time low. Differing from your average USB-C cable design, Aukey’s charging cord sports a 90-degree connector. This makes using your phone while charging more convenient, and it’s also less stressful for the cable. Each one comes wrapped in a braided nylon exterior, and picking up two gives you an option for using in bed or on the couch. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- Best Buy discounts Beats Solo Pro, iPhone 12, much more in latest 3-day sale
- RAVPower 15000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $18 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Aukey Union USB-C Travel Adapter: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- elago’s multi-angle M5 iPhone stand falls to new all-time low at $13 (Save 24%)
- Seneo 7.5W Qi Alarm Clock: $15 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds: $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- eufy’s Touchscreen Smart Lock with fingerprint sensor falls to new low at $128 (Save 36%)
- RAVPower 60W USB Charging Station: $21 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Save $151 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup at new lows from $249
- Aukey Bluetooth Adapter: $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Aukey 72W USB-C PD Charger: $20 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Aukey Omnia 100W Dual USB-C PD Charger: $45.50 (Reg. $57) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Licheers Smartphone Stand: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Mpow 15W Qi Car Wireless Charger: $18 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code XYRP7ZSW
- Seneo 2-in-1 Wireless Charger: $12 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 Earbuds: $33 (Reg. $45) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Aukey Ultra Slim 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $33 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
Safe charging at up to 3A is ensured by high-standard components, including a 56k ohm resistor. USB 2.0 supports data transfer at up to 480Mbps. When used with a charger or power bank that supports Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging or Qualcomm Quick Charge, these cables will Fast Charge your device.
Durable, braided nylon A to C cables with slim, reversible USB-C connectors and 5000+ bend lifespan for easy connection. 6.6ft makes inconvenient office outlets reachable and makes it easier to use and charge your phone while relaxing in bed. Keep a cable in your home and office as a back-up.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!