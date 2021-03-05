FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: 90-Degree USB-C Cable 2-pack: $11 (Save 26%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriesaukey
33% off From $10

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront currently offers a 2-pack of its 2-meter Braided Nylon 90-Degree USB-C Cables for $10.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $15, these cords recently dropped to $13 with today’s offer saving you 26% overall and matching the Amazon all-time low. Differing from your average USB-C cable design, Aukey’s charging cord sports a 90-degree connector. This makes using your phone while charging more convenient, and it’s also less stressful for the cable. Each one comes wrapped in a braided nylon exterior, and picking up two gives you an option for using in bed or on the couch. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Aukey 72W USB-C PD Charger: $20 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Aukey Omnia 100W Dual USB-C PD Charger: $45.50 (Reg. $57) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Licheers Smartphone Stand: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Mpow 15W Qi Car Wireless Charger: $18 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code XYRP7ZSW
  • Seneo 2-in-1 Wireless Charger: $12 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 Earbuds: $33 (Reg. $45) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Aukey Ultra Slim 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $33 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon

Safe charging at up to 3A is ensured by high-standard components, including a 56k ohm resistor. USB 2.0 supports data transfer at up to 480Mbps. When used with a charger or power bank that supports Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging or Qualcomm Quick Charge, these cables will Fast Charge your device.

Durable, braided nylon A to C cables with slim, reversible USB-C connectors and 5000+ bend lifespan for easy connection. 6.6ft makes inconvenient office outlets reachable and makes it easier to use and charge your phone while relaxing in bed. Keep a cable in your home and office as a back-up.

