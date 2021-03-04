FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Satechi's new Multiport Adapter delivers 100W charging passthrough and more

-
Satechi is expanding its stable of aluminum Apple accessories today with a new entry into its collection of USB-C hubs. The latest model packs much of the signature Satechi design and quality we’ve come to expect from the brand, but delivers one of its most versatile selections of I/O to date. Head below for a closer look at the new Satechi Multiport Adapter and all of the details on locking in a launch discount.

Satechi debuts new On-The-Go Multiport Adapter

Satechi has released quite a few USB-C hubs in the past wrapped in its usual Apple-friendly aluminum stylings, but its latest unveil steps that up a notch with its most capable offering yet. The new On-The-Go Multiport Adapter arrives with nine different ports for maximizing the connectivity options on your MacBook or iPad.

The bus-powered design enters with an emphasis on portability, helping the Multiport Adapter live up to its On-The-Go naming scheme. Alongside a single USB-C connection to your machine, you’ll find a 100W USB-C PD input that can refuel everything from your iPad Air to MacBook Pro. From there, Satechi has incorporated a pair of USB-A slots, a USB-C data port, SD card readers, and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

In terms of display outputs, you’ll find a legacy VGA port for connecting with projectors and the like, as well as an HDMI slot capable of driving a 4K 60Hz monitor. There’s also a pair of detachable USB-C cables included that let you swap between a more compact setup or hiding the Satechi On-The-Go Multiport Adapter out of sight at your desk.

And because we’re talking about Satechi, the entire package is coated in a space gray finish that’ll ensure it blends in with the rest of your Apple setup. But that’s pretty standard from the brand these days.

Now available with a launch discount attached 

The new Satechi USB-C On-The-Go Multiport Adapter is now available for purchase direct from the brand’s online storefront and enters with a $99.99 price tag. Though to celebrate its launch, Satechi is taking 20% off the usual going rate, dropping the price to $79.99 when applying the code MULTIPORT20 at checkout.

9to5Toys’ Take

More and more brands are looking to give you the perfect MacBook USB-C hub companion these days, and Satechi’s new On-The-Go Multiport Adapter throws yet another offering into the ring. For those who are looking for something a bit more premium than the recently unveiled PowerExpand 9-in-2 option from Anker, today’s new release is sure to fit the bill.

