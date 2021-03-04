FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Brydge Stone II USB-C Dock props up your MacBook at a new low of $120 (Save 20%)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBrydge
Reg. $150 $120

The official Brydge Amazon storefront currently offers its Stone II USB-C Multiport Desktop Dock for $119.99 shipped. Down from the $150 going rate you’d typically pay, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, beats the previous price cut by $4, and marks a new all-time low. This 7-in-1 USB-C hub delivers a single cable setup to your Mac, PC, or Chromebook thanks to three USB-A slots, Gigabit Ethernet, a 4K HDMI output, and a pair of USB-C ports. Alongside bringing ample I/O into your setup, the unique design allows Stone II to double as a stand for elevating your machine off the desk, including airflow in the process. Having launched back in October, reviews are still rolling in. But other Brydge USB-C hubs are highly-rated at Amazon. Head below for more.

A more affordable offering to consider enters as the Twelve South StayGo hub, which can be yours for $73 at Amazon. This hub won’t double as a dock to prop up your device, but will take care of display output, connecting with legacy USB-A devices, and more. Plus, there’s a 4.5/5 star rating from over 345 customers.

This has been an eventful week in the world of USB-C hubs, as Anker started things off showcasing its new PowerExpand 9-in-2 USB-C Hub. That’s alongside the latest offering from Satechi that delivers a new Multiport Adapter with 100W charging passthrough and more. Otherwise, check out these ongoing Anker USB-C hub discounts from $50 as well as everything else in our Mac accessories guide.

Brydge Stone II USB-C Dock features:

Stone II for Windows & MacOS is a simple and powerful solution for connecting your computer with all of your external devices. Featuring 7 ports of power in an elegant and minimalist design, Stone II creates the ultimate workplace solution.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Brydge

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

meross 3-Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug strikes new low at u...
Pictek’s wireless PlayStation 4 controller sports...
eufy Apple Health smart scales supplement your fitness ...
SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker Bundles have everythin...
Amazon’s new Xbox Alexa app lets the TV tap into ...
Refresh your setup with LG 4K gaming monitors, UltraWid...
Amazon’s in-house brands debut new spring workout...
CanaKit’s Raspberry Pi 4 Aluminum starter set pac...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $10

Save on Anker PowerExpand Direct USB-C Hubs from $50 (Save $10)

From $50 Learn More
Launch discount

Anker launches new PowerExpand 9-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBooks [Deal]

Buy now Learn More

New Anker Thunderbolt 4 Hub turns a single port into three with 8K support, 40Gb/s speeds, more

Order Now! Learn More
20% off

meross 3-Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug strikes new low at under $17 (Save 20%)

Under $17 Learn More
26% off

Pictek’s wireless PlayStation 4 controller sports a familiar, yet new design at $26 (26% off)

$26 Learn More
33% off

eufy Apple Health smart scales supplement your fitness routine from $20 (Save 33%)

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $150

SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker Bundles have everything you need for $110 ($40+ off)

$110 Learn More

Amazon’s new Xbox Alexa app lets the TV tap into your smart home

Learn More