Brydge Stone II USB-C Dock props up your MacBook at a new low of $120 (Save 20%)

The official Brydge Amazon storefront currently offers its Stone II USB-C Multiport Desktop Dock for $119.99 shipped. Down from the $150 going rate you’d typically pay, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, beats the previous price cut by $4, and marks a new all-time low. This 7-in-1 USB-C hub delivers a single cable setup to your Mac, PC, or Chromebook thanks to three USB-A slots, Gigabit Ethernet, a 4K HDMI output, and a pair of USB-C ports. Alongside bringing ample I/O into your setup, the unique design allows Stone II to double as a stand for elevating your machine off the desk, including airflow in the process. Having launched back in October, reviews are still rolling in. But other Brydge USB-C hubs are highly-rated at Amazon. Head below for more.

A more affordable offering to consider enters as the Twelve South StayGo hub, which can be yours for $73 at Amazon. This hub won’t double as a dock to prop up your device, but will take care of display output, connecting with legacy USB-A devices, and more. Plus, there’s a 4.5/5 star rating from over 345 customers.

This has been an eventful week in the world of USB-C hubs, as Anker started things off showcasing its new PowerExpand 9-in-2 USB-C Hub. That’s alongside the latest offering from Satechi that delivers a new Multiport Adapter with 100W charging passthrough and more. Otherwise, check out these ongoing Anker USB-C hub discounts from $50 as well as everything else in our Mac accessories guide.

Brydge Stone II USB-C Dock features:

Stone II for Windows & MacOS is a simple and powerful solution for connecting your computer with all of your external devices. Featuring 7 ports of power in an elegant and minimalist design, Stone II creates the ultimate workplace solution.

