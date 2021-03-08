Arcade1Up’s Galaga Countercade is perfect for the game room, now $79 (Reg. $150), more

Walmart is now offering the Arcade1Up Galaga Countercade cabinet for $79 shipped. Regularly up to $150 or so, today’s deal is about $70 under the going rate, $20 below our previous mention, and the best we can find. It starts at $95 from Amazon third-party sellers for comparison’s sake. Alongside the tabletop form-factor, “commercial-grade construction,” and coinless design, this machine features an 8-inch LCD display, “real feel” arcade controls, original artwork, and packs in both Galaga and Galaga 88. If you don’t have room for the 4-foot options, these Countercades are a brilliant alternative for the game room. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Walmart is also offering the AtGames Legends Ultimate Home Arcade for $499 shipped. That’s $100 off the regular $600 price tag, and the lowest price we can find on this full-sized cabinet. This one, unlike today’s lead deal, carries a massive collection of 300 built-in games including some particularly fantastic titles like the Super Star Wars Trilogy and Joe & Mac. Rated 4+ stars and you can learn a whole lot more about it in our launch coverage.

The arcade deals don’t stop there though. We are also still tracking some fantastic deals on the Arcade1Up themed-arcade stools from $49 as well as the brand’s new Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet at $50 off. Then go hit up our coverage of New Wave’s latest 1/6-scale 1942 and 1943 arcade cabinets and the 12-in-1 Mortal Kombat Legacy model.

More on the Arcade1Up Galaga Countercade:

Galaga Arcade 1Up Counter Machine. Brace yourself to be plunged back in time to an era of adrenaline pumping, old school fun with Arcade1UP as it brings iconic gaming back to you. Whether you are a retro junkie or curious to check out the hype – this is the perfect way to enjoy arcade play within your home, dorm room or office. Arcade1UP Countercades are available in multiple exciting versions that feature a table top design with commercial grade construction and coinless operation. All the machines feature original artwork of all-time iconic games.

