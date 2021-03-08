Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Cup Holder Car Mount $11 (Save 25%), more

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Car Cup Holder Phone Mount for $11.24 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $15 going rate, you’re saving 25% with today’s offer marking a new all-time low and beating our previous mention by less than $1. Aukey’s car mount turns your cup holder into a convenient place to secure your iPhone or Android device while on-the-road. It has a flexible gooseneck design for honing in the ideal viewing angle and an adjustable mount to rotate your handset between portrait and landscape orientations. Over 630 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

The 360° rotating ball joint and flexible gooseneck make it easy to get the ideal viewing angle. Easily adjustable stable base, reliable gooseneck, and sturdy phone cradle securely hold your smartphone or GPS device. Just twist the base and press the phone cradle & phone rest release buttons. You’re ready to mount your phone in no time The base diameter adjustment range is 64mm/2.5” to 107mm/4.2”, which makes this mount suitable for most car cup holders. The phone cradle perfectly fits all devices from 4.7” to 7.2”, such as iPhone 12 / 12 Pro Max and more. Screw-lock base and one-button-release phone cradle arms for simple setup

