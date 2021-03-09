It is now time to gather all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw some great deals on previous-generation iPad models from $70 as well as Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad returning to the Amazon low, but we are now turning our attention to its digital storefronts and all of today’s most notable software offers for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. While much of yesterday’s best price drops are still alive and kicking below, you’ll also find deals on SiNKR 2, Home Inventory, MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro, ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Widget Quotes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: US Presidents and History Quiz: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SiNKR 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $9 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: PolyNome: THE Metronome: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Goal Horn Hub: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Home Inventory‬: $10 (Reg. $24)

Mac: Templates for Keynote – DesiGN: $2 (Reg. $20)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Two Crowns: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator‬: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Whispers of a Machine: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dandara Trials of Fear Edition‬: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain‬: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Bad North‬: $7 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Dandara: $6 (Reg. $15)

More on SiNKR 2‬:

SiNKR 2 is a minimalist puzzle game evolved from the award winning SiNKR. There is just you, hooks, pucks, and various contraptions. SiNKR 2 employs familiar contraptions (square and round holes, kickers, and portals) in new layouts, e.g. spirals; linear and rotational symmetry. Subtle differences within level themes drive different solutions to superficially similar scenarios.

