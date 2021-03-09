FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $25, Amnesia Collection $3, classic DOOM, more

-
AmazonApps GamesUbisoft
Reg. $40+ $25

While game deals are dominated by the Mario Day festivities this week, Amazon is offering Watch Dogs Legion for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X editions down at this price right now. Regularly closer to $40 these days, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on the latest title in the series. While the PC version has been delayed, the new Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer releases today with new co-op missions, Spiderbot battles, and you can get all of the details right here. Legion sets players loose on a hacker-controlled, open-world version of future London alongside the ability to recruit any and all NPCs wondering around to your crew. Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on Amnesia: Collection, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Super Mario Maker 2, Just Dance 2021, Hitman 3, classic DOOM games, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

***Note: Many of these deals are available at multiple retailers including Target where RedCard holders can score an extra 5% off

Pre-orders:

New Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG hits summer 2021

Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can

March Animal Crossing update: Mario, critters, and much more

Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display

New ‘Aliens meets Left 4 Dead’ survival shooter officially unveiled

New Country Kitchen, Throwback Fit, + Bust the Dust kits expand The Sims 4

R.B.I. Baseball 21 first-look gameplay footage, releases later this month

Leaked Elden Ring footage shows first gameplay for the highly anticipated title

Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase: Diamond and Pearl, Legends Arceus RPG, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Ubisoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

PowerA Nintendo Switch Dock charges 4 Joy-Con at once, ...
PC Game Deals from $2: Hitman 3, Far Cry New Dawn Ultim...
Nintendo Hot Wheels sets and collectibles from $15 Prim...
Razer’s 27-inch Raptor 144Hz Gaming Monitor retur...
Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 15W Leather Qi Pad $8 (53...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: SiNKR 2, Home I...
Dock your iPhone 12 on elago’s MS2 MagSafe Stand at a...
Catch an interactive MyPartner Eevee for your Pokemon c...
Show More Comments

Related

45% off

Verizon’s accessory sale discounts Beats Studio3 to $200 ($150 off), more

Shop now Learn More
Reg. $930

ASUS’ ZenBook Duo features dual displays + i7 performance at a low of $849

$849 Learn More
Reg. $20+

PowerA Nintendo Switch Dock charges 4 Joy-Con at once, now down to $15 (Reg. up to $25)

$15 Learn More
Save now

PC Game Deals from $2: Hitman 3, Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Bundle, Star Wars, much more

From $2 Learn More
60% off

The North Face Seasonal Sale cuts up to 60% off jackets, pullover, layers for spring, more

+ free shipping Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 9, 2021 – Save on iPads, Anker HomeKit cams, more

Listen now
Reg. up to $80

Nintendo Hot Wheels sets and collectibles from $15 Prime shipped for Mario Day (Reg. up to $80)

From $15 Learn More

SEGA and TOMY team up for new collectible Club Mocchi Mocchi Sonic plush

Learn More