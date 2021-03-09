Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $25, Amnesia Collection $3, classic DOOM, more

While game deals are dominated by the Mario Day festivities this week, Amazon is offering Watch Dogs Legion for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X editions down at this price right now. Regularly closer to $40 these days, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on the latest title in the series. While the PC version has been delayed, the new Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer releases today with new co-op missions, Spiderbot battles, and you can get all of the details right here. Legion sets players loose on a hacker-controlled, open-world version of future London alongside the ability to recruit any and all NPCs wondering around to your crew. Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on Amnesia: Collection, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Super Mario Maker 2, Just Dance 2021, Hitman 3, classic DOOM games, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Mario Day 2021 starts now! Game deals, and more
- NEW PlayStation Plus from $26.50 (Reg. up to $60)
- Essential Picks PSN sale up to 60% off
- GameStop Tax Day sale event: Funko, amiibo, more
- March PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Play At Home program: Ratchet & Clank FREE + more
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
***Note: Many of these deals are available at multiple retailers including Target where RedCard holders can score an extra 5% off.
- Amnesia: Collection PS4 $3 (Reg. $30)
- This War of Mine Complete Switch $10 (Reg. $40)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- DOOM (1993) Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM II (Classic) Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 3 Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- DOOM 64Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- A Way Out Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $39 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2021 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Plus extra 10% off right here via Target Circle
- Plus extra 5% off for RedCard holders
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $39 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $39 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX $45 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $25 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Final Fantasy franchise sale via PSN from $8
- Far Cry New Dawn Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Ubisoft Publisher sale at up to 75% off
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive $43.50 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Avengers from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- On PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Hades Switch physical pre-order $35
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
New Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG hits summer 2021
Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can
March Animal Crossing update: Mario, critters, and much more
Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display
New ‘Aliens meets Left 4 Dead’ survival shooter officially unveiled
New Country Kitchen, Throwback Fit, + Bust the Dust kits expand The Sims 4
R.B.I. Baseball 21 first-look gameplay footage, releases later this month
Leaked Elden Ring footage shows first gameplay for the highly anticipated title
Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase: Diamond and Pearl, Legends Arceus RPG, more
