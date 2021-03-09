Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $25, Amnesia Collection $3, classic DOOM, more

While game deals are dominated by the Mario Day festivities this week, Amazon is offering Watch Dogs Legion for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X editions down at this price right now. Regularly closer to $40 these days, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on the latest title in the series. While the PC version has been delayed, the new Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer releases today with new co-op missions, Spiderbot battles, and you can get all of the details right here. Legion sets players loose on a hacker-controlled, open-world version of future London alongside the ability to recruit any and all NPCs wondering around to your crew. Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on Amnesia: Collection, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Super Mario Maker 2, Just Dance 2021, Hitman 3, classic DOOM games, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

***Note: Many of these deals are available at multiple retailers including Target where RedCard holders can score an extra 5% off.

Pre-orders:

New Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG hits summer 2021

Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can

Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display

New Country Kitchen, Throwback Fit, + Bust the Dust kits expand The Sims 4

Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase: Diamond and Pearl, Legends Arceus RPG, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!