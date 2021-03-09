Woot offers deep discounts on previous-generation iPad models from $70 (Refurb)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation Apple iPads in certified refurbished condition starting at $240. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Amongst all of the offers, our top pick is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB for $479.99. Down from the original $799 price tag you would have paid back when it launched, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings and marks a new all-time low. Centered around a 12.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, this previous-generation iPad Pro arrives with 64GB of storage and Apple Pencil support. That’s an A10X Fusion chip powering the experience as well as support for the latest iPadOS. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Those in the market for a device to give to their kids or really anyone who doesn’t need the latest and greatest will want to check out Woot’s concurrent iPad clearance event. With prices starting at $70, there are some even more affordable offerings throughout ranging from iPad mini to other 9.7-inch models. Check out everything right here, all of which comes backed by the same 90-day warranty as noted above.

Or if you’d just rather go with the latest offerings from Apple, the most recent iPad Pro is seeing upwards of $100 in savings as various models have gone on sale at Amazon. That’s alongside the price cut we spotted today on the new 10.2-inch iPad from $299, not to mention all of the offers in our Apple guide, as well.

12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad has always offered the ultimate Multi-Touch experience. The redesigned Retina display on iPad Pro sets a whole new standard. It’s not just brighter and less reflective — with ProMotion technology, it’s also far more responsive. So whether you’re scrolling through pages in Safari or playing an intense 3D game, everything feels utterly smooth, fast, and immersive.

