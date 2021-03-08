Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2 $37, Yoshi $39, Just Dance 2021 $30, more

As part of today’s best game deals, the 2021 Mario Day offers are already starting to kick off and that means you can score Super Mario Maker 2 for $38.99 shipped via Amazon and elsewhere. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $37 shipped. This gem really only ever goes on sale in holiday events like this and regularly fetches around $60 otherwise. If you or someone you know needs a copy, now’s a great time to score one. Alongside over 100 built-in courses and countless user made options, this is a brilliant way to bring some classic side-scrolling Mario action to your Switch. But there are plenty more Mario Day game deals starting to kick off right now, all of which can be found below and in our larger roundup right here. And don’t forget, Mario Bros. 35 and 3D All-Stars are about to killed at the end of the month, so make sure you grab them while you still can (more details here). Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on Yoshi’s Crafted World, Aladdin and The Lion King, Just Dance 2021, Hitman 3, Mario Tennis Aces, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
Today’s best game deals:
***Note: Many of these deals are available at multiple retailers including Target where RedCard holders can score an extra 5% off.
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $39 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2021 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Hitman 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Plus extra 10% off right here via Target Circle
- Plus extra 5% off for RedCard holders
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $39 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $39 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX $45 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $25 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO CITY Undercover $9 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $9 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO The Incredibles $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $16 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Final Fantasy franchise sale via PSN from $8
- Far Cry New Dawn Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Ubisoft Publisher sale at up to 75% off
- Xbox Far Cry Franchise sale from $3
- Xbox Tom Clancy Franchise sale from $4.50
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive $43.50 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $25 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Avengers from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- On PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Hades Switch physical pre-order $35
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can
March Animal Crossing update: Mario, critters, and much more
Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display
New ‘Aliens meets Left 4 Dead’ survival shooter officially unveiled
New Country Kitchen, Throwback Fit, + Bust the Dust kits expand The Sims 4
R.B.I. Baseball 21 first-look gameplay footage, releases later this month
Leaked Elden Ring footage shows first gameplay for the highly anticipated title
Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase: Diamond and Pearl, Legends Arceus RPG, more
Ghost Recon Breakpoint will receive updates and new content throughout 2021
