Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2 $37, Yoshi $39, Just Dance 2021 $30, more

As part of today’s best game deals, the 2021 Mario Day offers are already starting to kick off and that means you can score Super Mario Maker 2 for $38.99 shipped via Amazon and elsewhere. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $37 shipped. This gem really only ever goes on sale in holiday events like this and regularly fetches around $60 otherwise. If you or someone you know needs a copy, now’s a great time to score one. Alongside over 100 built-in courses and countless user made options, this is a brilliant way to bring some classic side-scrolling Mario action to your Switch. But there are plenty more Mario Day game deals starting to kick off right now, all of which can be found below and in our larger roundup right here. And don’t forget, Mario Bros. 35 and 3D All-Stars are about to killed at the end of the month, so make sure you grab them while you still can (more details here). Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on Yoshi’s Crafted World, Aladdin and The Lion King, Just Dance 2021, Hitman 3, Mario Tennis Aces, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

***Note: Many of these deals are available at multiple retailers including Target where RedCard holders can score an extra 5% off

Pre-orders:

Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can

March Animal Crossing update: Mario, critters, and much more

Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display

New ‘Aliens meets Left 4 Dead’ survival shooter officially unveiled

New Country Kitchen, Throwback Fit, + Bust the Dust kits expand The Sims 4

R.B.I. Baseball 21 first-look gameplay footage, releases later this month

Leaked Elden Ring footage shows first gameplay for the highly anticipated title

Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase: Diamond and Pearl, Legends Arceus RPG, more

Ghost Recon Breakpoint will receive updates and new content throughout 2021

