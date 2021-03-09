FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Don’t pay the Theragun premium, this TaoTronics massage gun is $80 (Save 38%)

-
Reg. $130 $80

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is currently offering the TaoTronics Deep Tissue Massage Gun for $79.99 shipped. Down from its usual $130 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. This TaoTronics Massage Gun delivers on the popular Theragun design but with a much more affordable price point to soothe muscle aches. Alongside the massager itself, you’re getting six different interchangeable attachments as well as a carrying case to store everything in. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

For something a bit more affordable, consider bringing the TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller into your exercise routine at $30. This offering isn’t going to provide the same relief as the lead deal, but it will certainly help with post-workout deep tissue massages in a similar capacity. And at notably less than the featured offering, this is certainly worth a look for those on a budget. Especially with its 4.7/5 star rating from over 19,000 customers.

Then while you’re upgrading the workout regimen, don’t forget that you can still grab 5.5-pounds of MyProtein’s Impact Whey powder on sale for $25. That’s alongside this Apple Health and Google Fit smart scale at $16, as well as everything else in our fitness guide. Or just strap on one of these discounted Apple Watch Series 5 models while you can score as much as $300 in savings.

TaoTronics Deep Tissue Massage Gun features:

Soothe post-workout stiffness or revitalize muscles after long periods of inactivity; 12mm amplitude massage gun reaches deep into muscles to promote blood flow. 2600mAh traction battery lasts up to 5hrs on one charge; check the current speed, battery level, and adjust the intensity level on the easy-to-read touchscreen display. High-intensity 24V brushless motor quietly provides powerful torque at 12mm back-and-forth oscillation at a significantly low volume – only 42dB on the lowest speed.

