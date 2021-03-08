This Apple Health and Google Fit smart scale is only $16 Prime shipped (Amazon low)

Super A Plus (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Yoobure Bluetooth Smart Scale for $16.14 Prime shipped once the on-page 15% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $3 the typical rate there and ushers in the lowest price we have tracked. This highly-affordable smart scale works with major health platforms like Apple Health and Google Fit. Owners will be able to easily keep tabs on “13 essential body composition measurements.” It can monitor up to 24 different user’s measurements, ensuring the entire family can take advantage of its smart capabilities. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work when applying them towards these Letsfit Resistance Bands at under $10 when clipping the on-page 5% off coupon. For this price you’ll garner five of them, each of which boasts a differing strength level ranging from extra light to extra heavy. These are touted as great for yoga, pilates, and more.

Keep tabs on all of your activity when treating yourself to an Apple Watch. Right now you can score up to $300 off a selection of Series 5 models at Amazon. Markdowns span everything from aluminum offerings to stainless steel variants, GPS + Cellular, and more.

Yoobure Bluetooth Smart Scale features:

