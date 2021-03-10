FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo Switch sees rare refurbished discount to $246.50 (Orig. $299)

-
Orig. $299 $246.50

vipoutlet (97% positive all-time feedback from 56,000+) via eBay is currently offering the Nintendo Switch in certified refurbished condition for $246.50 shipped. The price will automatically drop at checkout. Down from its original $299 going rate, today’s offer amounts to over $52 in savings, is $14 under our previous mention, and a rare chance to score a Switch on sale. Nintendo Switch arrives with a unique hybrid design that lets you dive into Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing, and other popular titles on-the-go, as well as on the big screen. Whether you’re looking to finally enjoy Nintendo’s expansive library of games or want to grab a dedicated console for the kids, today’s deal is worth a look. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If the hybrid features aren’t doing anything for you, the Nintendo Switch Lite may in fact be a better way to dive into everything the console has to offer. Its $199 price tag is certainly more appealing for those on a budget as well, delivering access to the same library of games with a smaller display and handheld-only design. Check out our hands-on review for a closer look.

Today’s Switch discount lands at the perfect time considering it’s Mario Day, and you’ll find a collection of first-party Nintendo titles and more at upwards of 35% off. Ranging from essentials in every Switch library like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey to other titles in the Nintendo catalog, you’ll find quite a few ways to expand your library. We also just got a report noting that the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro will be launching this holiday season with 7-inch touchscreen OLED 4K display.

Nintendo Switch features:

Get the gaming system that lets you play the games you want, wherever you are, however you like. Includes the Nintendo Switch console and Nintendo Switch dock in black, with contrasting left and right Joy‑Con controllers-one red, one blue. Also includes all the extras you need to get started.

