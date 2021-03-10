Mario Day (or Mar10) is starting now! The yearly celebration tends to yield notable price drops on a wide range of Nintendo gear including top-notch Switch games, controllers, accessories, toys, as well as collectibles, and this year is no exception. While some of those sweet 35th anniversary Mario games might be on their way out, there are plenty of things from the Mushroom Kingdom on sale today to make up for them. You can expect this post to be updated regularly throughout the week with deals, but there are plenty of price drops to take a look at right now including first-party Switch games, that Mario Red and Blue console, PowerA gear, and much more. Head below for a closer look at the early Mario Day deals.
Mario Day 2021
Running in collaboration with the latest Animal Crossing New Horizons updates and on the heels of Nintendo Switch Pro rumors, Nintendo is now officially offering up to 35% off select Mario games. However, these deals are available at multiple retailers now and are joined by a host of other Mario-related discounts. All of which are listed below and you expect additional discounts to land on the list as we approach Mario Day proper (Mar10 or March 10, 2021).
Mario Day game deals:
***Note: Many of these deals are available at multiple retailers including Target where RedCard holders can score an extra 5% off.
Updating…
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $39 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $39 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $39 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2021 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $15 (Reg. $30+)
PowerA and accessory deals:
Updating…
- PowerA Dock charges 4 Joy-Con at once: $15 (Reg. up to $25)
- PowerA Mario Red/White Protection Case $15 (Reg. $20)
- PowerA Mario Red/White Wired Controller $18 (Reg. $25)
- PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller $37.50 (Reg. $45+)
- PowerA Cuphead Wireless Controller $36.50 (Reg. $50)
- PowerA Mario Vintage Wired Controller $21 (Reg. $25+)
- PowerA Mario Silver Wired Controller $18 (Reg. $25)
- PowerA CTR Shadow Crash Wireless Controller $41 (Reg. $50)
- PowerA Extreme Party Pack $78 (Reg. $120)
- 3-pack Gamecube-style controllers
- PowerA Clutch Bag $20 (Reg. $30)
- PowerA Transporter Bag $21 (Reg. $30)
- HORI’s Switch Split Pad Pro from $39.50 (Save 21%)
- Nintendo eShop Gift cards up to 10% off with deals from $9
- Plus free digital delivery
- Nintendo Switch Online Individual/Family from $20
- Plus $5 Best Buy gift card
Nintendo Mario toy and collectible deals:
Updating…
- Nintendo 3pc Mario Collectible Coin Set $5 (Reg. $20)
- Club Mocchi Mocchi Nintendo Plushy Collectibles now 25% off at Amazon
- Mushroom, Boo, Roomba, more from $22.50
- LEGO Super Mario kits now 20% off at Amazon
- Monopoly Super Mario hits Amazon low at $15.50 (Reg. $30)
- Art of Super Mario Odyssey Hardcover Book $19 (Reg. $30+)
- Plus even more right here…
- 5,000-piece Mario Perler Craft Bead Bucket $13 (Reg. $17)
- Controller Gear Animal Crossing Tom Nook Beanie $13 (Reg. $17)
- Carrera Racing System MarioKart GO! Set $45 (Reg. $60)
- w/ on-page 25% off coupon
- Best Buy Nintendo Merchandise sale now live from $5
- Stickers, plushies, apparel, much more
- Walmart Mario Day sale now live from $6
- Games, toys, apparel, more
Plus more Mario Day…
Updating…
- SanDisk Nintendo microSD cards up to $90 off
- Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition $300 (In-stock)
- Or $285 shipped for RedCard holders
- Also in-stock at Amazon for $299
- Nintendo Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. $45 (Reg. $50)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Plus 5% off for RedCard helps
Stay locked to our games/apps guide for all things Mario Day and be sure to check back here over the next couple days for more Mar10 offers.
