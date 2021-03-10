FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 20% on LEGO Architecture: San Francisco, Dubai, more from $40

-
AmazonLEGOToys & Hobbies
Save 20% From $40

Amazon offers the LEGO Architecture San Francisco Skyline for $39.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Usually fetching $50, today’s offer saves you 20% while also matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Assembled out of 629-bricks, this kit stacks up to an 11-inch long model depicting various landmarks in San Francisco. As always with the Architecture line, you’ll find plenty of details thanks to interesting parts usage at the miniature scale. In this case, the kit brings recreations of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, Salesforce Tower, and a few other iconic locations to your collection. We said it “encompasses the usual detail and display-worthiness that LEGO is known for” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

LEGO Architecture sale highlights:

But don’t forget to check out all of these ongoing Mario LEGO kits as well as all of the other deals surrounding the Nintendo icon. Then be sure to read up on how you can score a limited-edition Amelia Earhart Tribute set for free on select orders.

LEGO San Francisco Skyline Kit features:

Recreate the magnificence of San Francisco architecture with this awesome 21043 LEGO Architecture San Francisco Skyline Collection model. This LEGO brick collectible features a selection of the city’s iconic attractions and landmarks, including the famous “painted ladies” buildings, 555 California Street, the Transamerica Pyramid, Salesforce Tower, Coit Tower, Fort Point, Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

This highly-rated USB-C SSD docking station supports tw...
Viper’s 63-piece Ratchet and Socket Set hits $35....
Armani watches are up to 43% off at Amazon, now priced ...
Save 20% on this highly-rated adjustable MacBook riser ...
These HP Chromebooks run Android apps and are priced as...
Kensington Thunderbolt 3 + USB-C Docks elevate your wor...
Roborock’s S6 MaxV robot vacuum has LiDAR mapping...
Amazon board/card game sale from $6: Sushi Go!, Explodi...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $70

LEGO Tokyo Skyline falls to $48 + Technic Lamborghini at $70 off, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
Save now

LEGO’s 4,100-piece Technic Liebherr Excavator sees rare $90 discount, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
Save 20%

Save 20% on LEGO Super Mario kits: Starter Course $48, much more from $16

From $16 Learn More
20% off

Save 20% on LEGO Marvel, Star Wars, Creator, Minecraft, and more from $16

From $16 Learn More
Reg. $45

This highly-rated USB-C SSD docking station supports two drives at $26.50

$26.50 Learn More
21% off

Viper’s 63-piece Ratchet and Socket Set hits $35.50 (Save 21%)

$35.50 Learn More
22% off

Highly-rated Furhaven orthopedic sofa-style pet beds starting from $28 Prime shipped (22% off)

From $27 Learn More
Review

Tested: Aukey’s magnetic wireless charger delivers MagSafe features for less

Learn More