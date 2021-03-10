Save up to 20% on LEGO Architecture: San Francisco, Dubai, more from $40

Amazon offers the LEGO Architecture San Francisco Skyline for $39.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Usually fetching $50, today’s offer saves you 20% while also matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Assembled out of 629-bricks, this kit stacks up to an 11-inch long model depicting various landmarks in San Francisco. As always with the Architecture line, you’ll find plenty of details thanks to interesting parts usage at the miniature scale. In this case, the kit brings recreations of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, Salesforce Tower, and a few other iconic locations to your collection. We said it “encompasses the usual detail and display-worthiness that LEGO is known for” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

LEGO Architecture sale highlights:

But don’t forget to check out all of these ongoing Mario LEGO kits as well as all of the other deals surrounding the Nintendo icon. Then be sure to read up on how you can score a limited-edition Amelia Earhart Tribute set for free on select orders.

LEGO San Francisco Skyline Kit features:

Recreate the magnificence of San Francisco architecture with this awesome 21043 LEGO Architecture San Francisco Skyline Collection model. This LEGO brick collectible features a selection of the city’s iconic attractions and landmarks, including the famous “painted ladies” buildings, 555 California Street, the Transamerica Pyramid, Salesforce Tower, Coit Tower, Fort Point, Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island.

