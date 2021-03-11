Save up to $100 on Garmin solar-powered smartwatches starting at $300

Amazon is currently discounting Garmin’s lineup of solar-powered smartwatches headlined by the fenix 6 Pro Solar at $749.99. Shipping is free across the board. Down from its $850 going rate, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen in over three months, marks the second-best we’ve seen to date, and amounts to $100 in savings.

Garmin’s fenix 6 Pro delivers a versatile fitness companion for ensuring you meet those 2021 goals thanks to a rugged, water-resistant casing, 1.2-inch display, and the ability to track a variety of workouts. On top of its solar-powered design that can extend battery life up to 59-days, there’s integrated topographic maps, GPS, and altimeter. A bevy of other sensors like heart rate, VO2 max, and Pulse Ox complete the package. Over 980 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $300.

Other Garmin Solar smartwatches on sale:

Alongside all of the Garmin Solar smartwatches available today, those in the iPhone ecosystem can still save as much as $80 on select Apple Watch Series 6 styles. Those deals are joined by all of the offers in our sports and fitness hub including this Contigo water bottle sale from $8.50. Not to mention these Fossil wearables at $118 off.

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar Smartwatch features:

Harness the power of the sun with the smaller-sized Fenix 6S Pro Solar Multisport GPS Watch. Featuring a Power Glass solar charging lens and customizable power manager modes, this smart Watch can stay on and remain performance-ready for weeks. Track new activities, including indoor climbing and surfing plus new metrics for mountain biking.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!