Amazon Gold Box Contigo sale has water bottles and travel mugs up to 40% off from $8.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Contigo water bottles, travel tumblers, and more. Everything in the sale carries solid 4+ star ratings and ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a great opportunity to refresh your workout bottle or travel mug at a major discount. Price drops on these popular Contigo offerings have been somewhat slight so far this year, or limited in style and color options, but the prices and selections are far more impressive today. Starting from under $8.50, you’ll find plenty of top picks listed down below the fold. 

Amazon Gold Box Contigo sale:

If you’re looking for one of the travel tumblers with the handle on the side, we do happen to have a notable price on Contigo’s Autoseal handled mug right now. You can check out the details on that right here, then check out our sports/fitness guide for more and scoop up a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live at 38% off for your workouts. 

More on the Contigo Snapseal Insulated Travel Mug:

  • SEAL IT IN: Leak-proof lid (when closed) for on-the-go convenienceFOR THE LONG HAUL:
  • THERMALOCK double-wall stainless steel insulation keeps drinks hot up to 6 hours or cold up to 12
  • LEND A HAND: One-handed drinking with no lids or caps to remove or misplace
  • GET A GRIP: Subtly textured grip with fluid movement for a secure hold on the go
  • PERFECT FIT: Fits car cup holders and under most single-serve brewers

