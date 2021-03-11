Save $100 on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE Android Smartphone at $600

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $599.99 shipped. Usually fetching $700, you’re saving $100 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best discount to date, as well as the lowest price since the holiday season.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE arrives with a handful of flagship-caliber specs but at a more affordable price tag. Its 5G connectivity pairs with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display and all-day battery life. Around back, Samsung has packed in a triple-sensor camera array that touts 30X Space Zoom, as well as microSD card support for expanding storage down the road if the built-in 128GB isn’t enough. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and there’s plenty of extra insight in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Put your savings to work and grab the Spigen Rugged Armor case to add some extra protection to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. This $12 cover is a great option with a sleek design that won’t add too much bulk to the smartphone’s overall design, while still fending off scratches, damage from drops, and more. Plus, there’s a 4.7/5 star rating from over 4,900 customers attached, as well.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features:

We get you. The standout in the crowd, the one with relentless passion. The one that stays true to yourself and connected to those around you. You deserve a cellphone that delivers industry-leading tech and allows you to express yourself in ways you choose. With bold color options, a pro-grade camera, 120Hz display and an all-day intelligent battery that charges up in minutes, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G factory unlocked Android smartphone delivers uncompromised innovation. This is unexpected. Take game-changing pics and video with the triple lens camera and 3X optical zoom.

